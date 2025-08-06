Asia Cup 2025: India's match list, date and time, live streaming details

ALSO READ: Siraj receives grand welcome in Hyderabad after England Tests heroics After two consecutive ICC trophy wins and a brilliant outing in Tests in England, the Men in Blue are ready to take up another big challenge in the form of the Asia Cup 2025, starting September 9 in the UAE. Though India was originally scheduled to host the event, it will now be played in the UAE and Dubai to ensure the smooth running of the tournament, as per ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi. The tournament will be played in the T20 format instead of the ODI format used during the last edition of the tournament.

India, which will start the tournament as the defending champions, will be playing the first big event since the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, as all the pressure will be on the shoulders of the young Indian brigade featuring Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson, and will be led by Suryakumar Yadav. However, the participation of the Indian skipper is still uncertain due to a hernia surgery earlier this year. He returned to action late last month at the NCA in Bengaluru but is yet to be deemed match-fit by the BCCI. Additionally, it has also been reported that ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah will miss the event due to injury. However, both these questions can only be answered once India announces its official squad for the competition.

India drafted in Group A India has been drafted in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman and the UAE, and will start its campaign against the UAE on Wednesday, September 10, before facing arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14. Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule of India Date Match No. Stage Fixture Venue Time (IST) Wed, 10 Sep '25 2nd Match Group A UAE vs India Dubai (DICS) 07:30:00 PM Sun, 14 Sep '25 6th Match Group A India vs Pakistan Dubai (DICS) 07:30:00 PM Fri, 19 Sep '25 12th Match Group A India vs Oman Abu Dhabi 07:30:00 PM Sat, 20 Sep '25 13th Match Super Fours TBD vs TBD Dubai (DICS) 07:30:00 PM Sun, 21 Sep '25 14th Match Super Fours TBD vs TBD Dubai (DICS) 07:30:00 PM Tue, 23 Sep '25 15th Match Super Fours TBD vs TBD Abu Dhabi 07:30:00 PM Wed, 24 Sep '25 16th Match Super Fours TBD vs TBD Dubai (DICS) 07:30:00 PM Thu, 25 Sep '25 17th Match Super Fours TBD vs TBD Dubai (DICS) 07:30:00 PM Fri, 26 Sep '25 18th Match Super Fours TBD vs TBD Dubai (DICS) 07:30:00 PM Sun, 28 Sep '25 Final Final TBD vs TBD Dubai (DICS) 07:30:00 PM

Asia Cup 2025: Full squad of India (India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 has not been announced yet. It will be updated here once announced.) Asia Cup 2025: Live telecast and streaming details of India matches When will Asia Cup 2025 begin? The Asia Cup 2025 will begin on Tuesday, September 9, with a match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi. When will India play its first match in Asia Cup 2025? India will play its first match of the Asia Cup 2025 against the UAE on Wednesday, September 10, in Dubai. When will India play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025?

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 will be played on September 14 in Dubai. What time will Asia Cup 2025 matches begin? All Asia Cup 2025 matches featuring India will begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. What time will the toss for Asia Cup 2025 matches for India take place? The toss for all Asia Cup 2025 matches featuring India will take place at 7 p.m. IST. Where to watch the live telecast of Asia Cup 2025 matches in India? Sony Sports Network will telecast all Asia Cup 2025 matches in India. Where to watch the live streaming of Asia Cup 2025 matches in India?