Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan on Sept 14 and likely on Sept 21

|Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule
|Group Stage
|9 Sep (Tue)
|Afghanistan vs Hong Kong
|10 Sep (Wed)
|India vs UAE
|11 Sep (Thu)
|Bangladesh vs Hong Kong
|12 Sep (Fri)
|Pakistan vs Oman
|13 Sep (Sat)
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|14 Sep (Sun)
|India vs Pakistan
|15 Sep (Mon)
|UAE vs Oman
|15 Sep (Mon)
|Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong
|16 Sep (Tue)
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|17 Sep (Wed)
|Pakistan vs UAE
|18 Sep (Thu)
|Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
|19 Sep (Fri)
|India vs Oman
|Super 4 schedule
|20 Sep (Sat)
|B1 vs B2
|21 Sep (Sun)
|A1 vs A2 (likely India vs Pakistan)
|23 Sep (Tue)
|A2 vs B1
|24 Sep (Wed)
|A1 vs B2
|25 Sep (Thu)
|A2 vs B2
|26 Sep (Fri)
|A1 vs B1
|Final
|28 Sep (Sun)
|Super Four Top 2 - Final
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app