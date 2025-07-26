Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan on Sept 14 and likely on Sept 21

The greatest cricket rivalry is back! Cricket fans will witness an India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025, to be held in the UAE, on September 14 in a Group A match. As reported earlier, India and Pakistan are placed in the same group, with Oman and the UAE being the other two teams. India will begin their Asia Cup campaign in the UAE on September 10 (Wednesday), while Pakistan will play their first match against Oman on September 12 (Friday). The much-awaited clash of the tournament will take place on September 14 (Sunday) when the arch-rivals lock horns.

The Asian Cricket Council has not revealed the names of the stadiums yet, but it is understood that UAE's Abu Dhabi and Dubai are set to be the two venues. The timings of the matches have also not been announced yet. Asia Cup 2025 format The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format. Notably, the Asia Cup is regarded as a build-up to the next World Cup, and with 2026 being a T20 World Cup year, the format aligns accordingly. The eight teams in the competition are divided into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four round.