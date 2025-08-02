Asia Cup 2025: Dubai set to host India vs Pakistan match on September 14

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clashes in the upcoming Asia Cup will take place in Dubai, as announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday. The tournament is scheduled to begin in the UAE on September 9.

India-Pakistan showdowns on September 14 and 21

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai, with a potential second encounter set for September 21, also in Dubai. The final, scheduled for September 29, will be hosted at the same venue.

T20 format ahead of World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka

The Asia Cup will follow the T20 International format as preparation for the T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place in India and Sri Lanka early next year.

Venues finalised: 11 Matches in Dubai, 8 in Abu Dhabi Although the fixtures were released on July 26, the ACC only confirmed the venues later. Of the 19 matches scheduled, 11 will be played in Dubai and the remaining 8 in Abu Dhabi. India's group stage fixtures confirmed India's league games are spread across both venues. They will play UAE on September 10 and Pakistan on September 14 at Dubai International Stadium, while their final group match against Oman on September 19 will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.