Asia Cup 2025: Dubai set to host India vs Pakistan match on September 14

|Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, IND vs PAK live match time
|Date and Day
|Matches
|Time
|Venue
|Group Stage
|9 Sep (Tue)
|Afghanistan vs Hong Kong
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|10 Sep (Wed)
|India vs UAE
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|11 Sep (Thu)
|Bangladesh vs Hong Kong
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|12 Sep (Fri)
|Pakistan vs Oman
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|13 Sep (Sat)
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|14 Sep (Sun)
|India vs Pakistan
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|15 Sep (Mon)
|UAE vs Oman
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|15 Sep (Mon)
|Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|16 Sep (Tue)
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|17 Sep (Wed)
|Pakistan vs UAE
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|18 Sep (Thu)
|Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|19 Sep (Fri)
|India vs Oman
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Super 4 schedule
|20 Sep (Sat)
|B1 vs B2
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|21 Sep (Sun)
|A1 vs A2 (likely India vs Pakistan)
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|23 Sep (Tue)
|A2 vs B1
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|24 Sep (Wed)
|A1 vs B2
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|25 Sep (Thu)
|A2 vs B2
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|26 Sep (Fri)
|A1 vs B1
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|Final
|28 Sep (Sun)
|Super Four Top 2 - Final
|6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST)
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan live match time, IND vs PAK live streaming and telecastWhen will India vs Pakistan cricket match in Asia Cup 2025 take place? IND vs PAK cricket match in Asia Cup 2025 will take place on September 14. There is also a chance for a second clash between the arch-rivals on September 14. What is the venue of IND vs PAK match in Asia Cup 2025? Dubai's International cricket stadium will host India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025. At what time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 begin on September 14? India vs Pakistan match will begin at 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST or 7 PM PKT) in Asia Cup 2025. Which TV channels will telecast India vs Pakistan cricket match in India? Sony Sports Networks has the broadcasting rights of Asia Cup 2025. Sony Sports Ten 1 HD/SD, Sony Sports Ten 5 HD/SD will telecast IND vs PAK match in English language. Sony Sports Ten 3 HD/SD will live telecast India vs Pakistan match with Hindi Commentary. How to watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025? The India vs Pakistan cricket match's live streaming will be available on Sony LIV App and website.
