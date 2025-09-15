Asia Cup 2025 points table: Who will join India if Pak boycott UAE game?

The Asia Cup 2025 was hit with a huge controversy on Sunday night after India thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets in a one-sided game. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav hit a six to take India past the 128-run target set by Pakistan and just walked off the ground without shaking hands with the Pakistani players. The move was intended to showcase India’s unwillingness to mingle with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terrorist attacks.

However, India’s move to walk off was not taken kindly by the Men in Green. Their skipper first refused to take part in the post-match presentation to protest India’s move, before the PCB officially lodged a complaint with the ICC on Monday with a demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft with immediate effect.

What’s the latest update on the no-handshake row between India and Pakistan? ALSO READ: IND vs PAK No-Handshake Row: PCB asks ICC to remove match referee Pycroft PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday posted on X that the board has formally raised a complaint with the ICC, alleging breaches of the Code of Conduct and the MCC’s Spirit of Cricket guidelines by the match referee. The PCB has also called for the referee’s immediate removal from officiating in the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, some fresh media reports also suggest that the PCB has threatened to pull out of their next game against UAE on Wednesday, which could even hurt their chances of qualifying for the Super 4s. However, no official confirmation has been made by the BCCI or any involved party on this report.

Who will qualify for Super 4s from Group A of Asia Cup 2025 if Pakistan boycotts UAE game? So far, India are the only team to book their place in the Super 4 stage from Group A of the Asia Cup after winning both their games with big margins. India’s last game is against Oman, and they are unlikely to be removed from the top spot of the Group A points table. Meanwhile, Pakistan only have two points from two games, which means if they boycott the match against UAE on Wednesday, they can be eliminated from the Super 4 race as they will be left stranded on just two points from three matches. If UAE beat Oman in their second game on Monday, they will end up with four points from three matches, and amidst Pakistan’s boycott, will join India in the Super 4s.

Asia Cup 2025 Group A points table: Asia Cup 2025 Group A points table Teams Matches played Won Lost No result Points Net run rate India 2 2 0 0 4 4.793 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2 1.649 Oman 1 0 1 0 0 -4.65 UAE 1 0 1 0 0 -10.483 Bangladesh, Afghanistan to battle for Super 4 stage in Group B Meanwhile, in Group B of the Asia Cup 2025, Afghanistan are currently leading the points table with two points from one match. Sri Lanka also have the same number of points but are in second spot due to an inferior net run rate. However, Sri Lanka will face Hong Kong in their second game tonight, and if they manage to win, they will jump to the top spot with four points.