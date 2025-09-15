Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong playing 11, timing, live streaming

Sri Lanka will be eyeing their second straight win in the Asia Cup 2025 when they lock horns with an out-of-form Hong Kong side on Monday. The match, set to begin at 8:00 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, presents another opportunity for the defending T20 champions to fine-tune their combinations before the tougher tests ahead.

Sri Lanka were dominant in their opening fixture, brushing aside Bangladesh with clinical performances in both departments. The pace attack, spearheaded by Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera, struck early, while the batters wrapped up the chase with ruthless efficiency. They’ll look to carry that momentum into their clash with Hong Kong, who are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Hong Kong's batting has been underwhelming so far, with their top-order failing to lay a solid foundation. Openers Zeeshan Ali and Anshuman Rath need to step up if they hope to challenge Sri Lanka's bowling firepower. Wanindu Hasaranga, with his stump-to-stump lines and clever variations, could once again be the game-changer in the middle overs. On the batting front, the likes of Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kamil Mishara have shown promise. Mishara and Nissanka already have runs under their belts and will look to capitalise against a relatively inexperienced bowling attack. Hong Kong captain Yasim Murtaza admitted his side is still finding rhythm. While the bowlers did show improvement against Bangladesh, their batters will need to dig deep to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

Expect Sri Lanka to test Hong Kong’s resilience early, and often, as they look to further solidify their position in Group B. Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Playing 11 Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara. Hong Kong playing 11 (probable): Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza (c), Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal. Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong: Head-to-head in T20Is

Sri Lanks and Hong Kong have never played a competitive cricket match against each other with this tie being the first one. Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong full squad Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Nuwan Thushara, Kamil Mishara, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Perera Hong Kong squad: Zeeshan Ali(w), Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath, Martin Coetzee, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Ehsan Khan, Ali Hassan, Ateeq Iqbal, Kalhan Challu, Ayush Shukla, Kinchit Shah, Mohammad Waheed, Shahid Wasif, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong live streaming and telecast details When will the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong match take place in the Asia Cup 2025? Sri Lanka will go toe-to-toe with Hong Kong in the sixth game of the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 15. What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 15? The match between Sri Lanka and Hong Kong will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. What time will the toss take place for the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match?

The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled? The Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8 PM IST. Where to watch live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match in India? The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.