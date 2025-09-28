Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / IND vs PAK final: What will Surya do if Naqvi presents Asia Cup trophy?

IND vs PAK final: What will Surya do if Naqvi presents Asia Cup trophy?

With ACC chairman and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi scheduled to present the silverware, speculation abounds that India might refuse to accept the trophy directly from him if they win

Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
For the third consecutive Sunday, cricket fans across the subcontinent brace for another India–Pakistan contest. But this one carries far more weight — it is the grand finale of the Asia Cup 2025, with the two arch-rivals battling not only for continental supremacy but also to settle scores amid weeks of acrimony.
 
The final in Dubai marked the first time India and Pakistan face off in an Asia Cup final, a fact that has only heightened the intensity. Yet, with political tensions, disciplinary fines, and gestures of defiance dominating the build-up, the cricketing spotlight risks being eclipsed once again.  Check India vs Pakistan final live score, match updates here | Asia Cup 2025
 
  What could spark fresh controversy in the final
 
On-field provocations
 
As tempers run high, another round of provocative gestures from Pakistan’s players cannot be ruled out. With memories of the Super Four still fresh, the Indian side will need to resist responding emotionally. Observers expect India to once again avoid post-match handshakes, keeping the tradition in cold storage.
 
Trophy presentation flashpoint
 
The final could see an even bigger standoff during the trophy ceremony. With ACC chairman and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi scheduled to present the silverware, speculation abounds that India might refuse to accept the trophy directly from him if they win. Naqvi’s recent hostile remarks have already drawn ire, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has maintained silence on how the team will respond.
 
Player confrontations
 
On-field duels between individuals may add to the heat. In the previous clash, Abhishek Sharma’s blistering innings against Haris Rauf was followed by verbal exchanges. Sharma later criticised Rauf’s provocations in his post-match comments. With pride on the line, such player-to-player confrontations could boil over in the final.
 
Why this final matters
 
Beyond the runs and wickets, the Asia Cup 2025 final is a stage where cricket collides with politics, pride, and diplomacy. The Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and escalating border tensions have already added an off-field edge to proceedings.
 
For India, victory would mean asserting dominance in hostile conditions both on and off the pitch. For Pakistan, the final offers a chance at redemption and a statement of resilience. Yet, amid the noise, what remains in question is whether the cricket will shine through or if controversies will once again define the contest.
 
As the two sides take the field, fans can expect drama, emotion, and possibly yet another chapter in the long, stormy history of Indo-Pak cricket.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Abhishek Sharma set sights on breaking records in Asia Cup final vs PAK

PCB targets Arshdeep Singh with ICC complaint before Asia Cup 2025 final

IND vs PAK final win prediction: Experts' take on Asia Cup final winner

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan controversy - all you need to know

Asia Cup 2025 final: IND vs PAK pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats

Topics :Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup NewsCricket NewsIndia vs PakistanIndia cricket teamAsia Cup Twenty20 Asia Cup

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story