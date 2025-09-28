IND vs PAK final: What will Surya do if Naqvi presents Asia Cup trophy?

For the third consecutive Sunday, cricket fans across the subcontinent brace for another India–Pakistan contest. But this one carries far more weight — it is the grand finale of the Asia Cup 2025, with the two arch-rivals battling not only for continental supremacy but also to settle scores amid weeks of acrimony.

The final in Dubai marked the first time India and Pakistan face off in an Asia Cup final, a fact that has only heightened the intensity. Yet, with political tensions, disciplinary fines, and gestures of defiance dominating the build-up, the cricketing spotlight risks being eclipsed once again.

What could spark fresh controversy in the final On-field provocations As tempers run high, another round of provocative gestures from Pakistan’s players cannot be ruled out. With memories of the Super Four still fresh, the Indian side will need to resist responding emotionally. Observers expect India to once again avoid post-match handshakes, keeping the tradition in cold storage. Trophy presentation flashpoint The final could see an even bigger standoff during the trophy ceremony. With ACC chairman and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi scheduled to present the silverware, speculation abounds that India might refuse to accept the trophy directly from him if they win. Naqvi’s recent hostile remarks have already drawn ire, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has maintained silence on how the team will respond.

Player confrontations On-field duels between individuals may add to the heat. In the previous clash, Abhishek Sharma’s blistering innings against Haris Rauf was followed by verbal exchanges. Sharma later criticised Rauf’s provocations in his post-match comments. With pride on the line, such player-to-player confrontations could boil over in the final. Why this final matters Beyond the runs and wickets, the Asia Cup 2025 final is a stage where cricket collides with politics, pride, and diplomacy. The Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and escalating border tensions have already added an off-field edge to proceedings. For India, victory would mean asserting dominance in hostile conditions both on and off the pitch. For Pakistan, the final offers a chance at redemption and a statement of resilience. Yet, amid the noise, what remains in question is whether the cricket will shine through or if controversies will once again define the contest.