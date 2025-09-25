Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: PAK vs BAN pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats

Pakistan, led by Salman Agha, will be looking to bounce back strongly after recent inconsistencies, while Bangladesh, losing out agianst India last time, will aim to bounce back in the tournament. Weather could add an extra layer of intrigue, with cloudy skies and a 79% chance of rain forecast during the match. With both sides carrying one win each, this clash could prove decisive in shaping the final lineup. Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to clash in a high-stakes Super Four encounter of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 25, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST (2:30 PM GMT), this contest carries major implications for both teams as they eye a spot in the tournament final and is a virtual knockout clash to book a final date with India.Pakistan, led by Salman Agha, will be looking to bounce back strongly after recent inconsistencies, while Bangladesh, losing out agianst India last time, will aim to bounce back in the tournament.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch report for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match: ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in T20I The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is expected to favour batters, offering a reliable surface where the ball comes on nicely to the bat. However, early in the game, fast bowlers may find some assistance, particularly with swing using the new ball. Batters will need to be cautious during this initial phase, as negotiating the early movement will be crucial to building a strong innings. Once that period is handled, scoring becomes much easier, especially in the latter half of the innings, where teams could potentially post totals around 110–120 runs in the final overs.

Spinners are also expected to have a say in the game, especially during the middle overs, provided dew doesn’t interfere. Their impact could be even more significant in the second innings if the conditions remain dry. Overall, the pitch offers a good balance between bat and ball, with both pacers and spinners having a role to play. Recent match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai The last T20I match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium was the Super 4 stage encounter of Asia Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh. In the match, India, batting first, put a challenging total of 168 for 6 on the board. In reply, Bangladesh, despite of opener Saif's 69-run knock, got bowled out on 127.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: Key stats The Dubai International Stadium has firmly established itself as a key venue in T20 cricket, having hosted 116 matches so far. Known for providing a fair contest between bat and ball, the pitch tends to favour chasing sides slightly—teams batting second have won 61 matches, while those batting first have secured 55 victories. The average first innings score is 139, compared to 122 for chasing teams, indicating that the pitch tends to slow down as the match progresses. The stadium has witnessed a wide range of scoring outcomes. India posted the highest total at the venue—212/2 against Afghanistan—while West Indies were dismissed for just 55 in a low against England. Sri Lanka's chase of 184/8 against Bangladesh stands as the highest successful chase, while Namibia Women's defence of 98/5 versus UAE Women is the lowest target ever successfully defended at the ground.

In terms of batting, Babar Azam leads the run charts at Dubai, scoring 505 runs in 13 innings at an average of 45.91 and a strike rate of 118.82. His top score is 79, with 48 fours and seven sixes. Other top performers include Virat Kohli (344 runs), Mohammad Rizwan (343), KL Rahul (257), and Rohit Sharma (233). On the bowling front, Pakistan’s Shadab Khan tops the list with 17 wickets in 10 games, boasting an economy of 6.28 and best figures of 4/26. Mark Watt (13 wickets), Imad Wasim (12), SM Sharif (12), and Adam Zampa (11) have also delivered strong performances. Imad’s 5/14 stands out as one of the best spells at the venue.