Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in T20I

India’s next Asia Cup Super 4 hurdle comes in the form of Bangladesh, a side they have historically dominated in T20Is with 16 wins in 17 meetings. But despite the lopsided stats, this rivalry has carried a needle ever since the 2015 ODI World Cup and the infamous “Rohit Sharma reprieve” at the MCG.

India enter buoyant after overpowering Pakistan. Abhishek Sharma’s blazing form (SR 210) and Shubman Gill’s resurgence (SR 158) make them a fearsome opening pair. In comparison, Bangladesh’s leading batters Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy strike in the 120s—far less threatening in modern T20 cricket.

For Bangladesh, the match hinges on restricting India. Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL-honed skills at the death and the spin pair of Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan could trouble India, especially with Tilak Varma showing clear struggles against spin this year.

But how do their head-to-head stats in T20Is look, and how does each match pan out? Take a look. India vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 17

India won: 16

Bangladesh won: 1

No result: 0 ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh playing 11, live streaming All head-to-head matches recap: Nottingham, 2009 India overcame Bangladesh by 25 runs in a group-stage clash at the 2009 T20 World Cup. Posting a competitive total, India’s batting depth shone through with calculated stroke play. Bangladesh struggled to maintain the required run rate against India’s disciplined bowling attack. Despite brief resistance from the middle order, India’s bowlers maintained control throughout, securing a comfortable win. This victory set the tone for India’s campaign in the tournament.

Mirpur, 2014 India produced a clinical performance to beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the 2014 T20 World Cup. After restricting Bangladesh to a modest total with disciplined bowling, India’s batting lineup made light work of the chase. The top order ensured there were no hiccups, chasing down the target with ease. It was a statement win that underlined India’s superiority over their subcontinental rivals at that stage in the shortest format. Mirpur, 2016 (February) India dominated Bangladesh with a 45-run victory in the 2016 Asia Cup T20 opener. Batting first, India piled up a strong total, thanks to aggressive stroke play at the top. Bangladesh’s chase faltered early, as they lost wickets consistently against India’s incisive attack. Despite some fight in the middle order, the required run rate kept climbing. India’s bowlers wrapped things up, showing their command in pressure conditions on Bangladeshi soil.

Mirpur, 2016 (March 6) India cruised to an eight-wicket win in this encounter, continuing their impressive form in T20s against Bangladesh. Restricting Bangladesh to a below-par score through disciplined bowling, India’s batsmen then chased with authority. The openers set a solid platform, and the middle order finished the job with minimal fuss. The dominant win not only extended India’s unbeaten run over Bangladesh but also reinforced their strength in subcontinental conditions ahead of bigger challenges. Bengaluru, 2016 (March 23) In a nail-biting 2016 T20 World Cup clash, India edged Bangladesh by just one run. Batting first, India managed a modest score, but the bowlers kept the contest alive. Bangladesh needed two runs off three balls in the final over but lost three wickets in dramatic fashion. MS Dhoni’s sharp glovework on the last ball sealed the game. The thriller remains one of the most famous India-Bangladesh T20 encounters.

Colombo (RPS), 2018 (March 8) India started their Nidahas Trophy campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh. Restricting Bangladesh to a modest score, India’s bowlers kept the pressure on throughout the innings. In the chase, India’s batting was clinical, anchored by steady contributions from the top and middle order. They overhauled the target with plenty of deliveries to spare, setting the stage for a dominant run in the tri-nation tournament hosted in Sri Lanka. Colombo (RPS), 2018 (March 14) India continued their dominance in the Nidahas Trophy with a 17-run win over Bangladesh. Posting a strong total, India’s batting lineup set the foundation for a successful outing. Bangladesh tried to mount a chase but fell short as India’s bowlers delivered crucial breakthroughs at regular intervals. The win showcased India’s ability to handle pressure in multi-team tournaments and kept them firmly on track for a spot in the final.

Colombo (RPS), 2018 (March 18) India clinched the Nidahas Trophy title with a dramatic four-wicket victory in the final. Bangladesh posted a competitive score, but India’s chase went down to the wire. With 34 needed off the last two overs, Dinesh Karthik turned hero with a sensational unbeaten cameo, sealing the match with a last-ball six. The final remains one of the most memorable finishes in T20 cricket and a defining India-Bangladesh clash. Delhi, 2019 (November 3) Bangladesh secured their maiden T20I win over India with a commanding seven-wicket victory in Delhi. India, batting first, managed only a modest total on a sluggish pitch. Mushfiqur Rahim played a brilliant knock in the chase, guiding Bangladesh home with composure. The historic win broke Bangladesh’s losing streak against India in the format and gave them a much-needed morale boost in the three-match bilateral series played that year.

Rajkot, 2019 (November 7) India bounced back strongly with an eight-wicket win in the second T20I of the 2019 series. After Bangladesh made a fighting total, India’s batsmen made light work of the chase. Rohit Sharma led from the front with a blistering knock, ensuring the target was overhauled comfortably. The victory leveled the series and set up an exciting decider, re-establishing India’s dominance and neutralizing Bangladesh’s confidence from their breakthrough win in Delhi. Nagpur, 2019 (November 10) India sealed the series with a 30-run win in the Nagpur decider. Batting first, India posted a competitive total, driven by an attacking middle-order performance. Bangladesh began the chase with intent, but India’s bowlers, particularly the spinners, turned the tide with timely strikes. Despite some resistance, Bangladesh fell well short. The result handed India another bilateral T20I series win and restored their commanding record against Bangladesh in the shortest format.

Adelaide, 2022 India edged Bangladesh by five runs in a high-voltage 2022 T20 World Cup clash. Batting first, India put up a strong total with contributions from the top order. Bangladesh began the chase aggressively but rain interruptions disrupted momentum. Despite a late charge, they fell short by a narrow margin as India’s bowlers held their nerve under pressure. The result kept India’s knockout hopes alive in a tightly contested group. Hangzhou, 2023 India dominated Bangladesh with a resounding nine-wicket victory during the 2023 Asian Games T20 competition. Bangladesh managed only a below-par total after struggling against India’s disciplined bowling attack. In reply, India’s top order was ruthless, chasing down the target in quick time. The commanding performance highlighted India’s depth even in a second-string squad, while Bangladesh were left searching for answers after being thoroughly outplayed in all departments.

North Sound, 2024 (June 22) India registered a comfortable 50-run win over Bangladesh in a T20 World Cup fixture at North Sound. Batting first, India compiled a challenging total with aggressive middle-order contributions. Bangladesh faltered in their chase, losing wickets at regular intervals against a disciplined Indian attack. Despite some resistance from the middle order, the target proved too steep. India’s comprehensive victory reinforced their dominance in World Cup encounters against their Asian rivals. Gwalior, 2024 (October 6) India began their home series against Bangladesh with a convincing seven-wicket win in Gwalior. Restricting Bangladesh to a modest score through accurate bowling, India’s batting unit looked assured in the chase. Solid opening partnerships provided the platform, and the middle order comfortably finished the job. The straightforward win reflected India’s control across departments and gave them early momentum in the series while exposing Bangladesh’s struggle to post competitive totals.