Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: IND vs BAN pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats

While India enjoy a staggering 16-1 head-to-head record in T20Is, encounters between the two sides since 2015 have rarely lacked drama, with passionate fans and political undertones adding layers to the rivalry. Check IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here India’s high-voltage Asia Cup Super 4 campaign continues today with a clash against Bangladesh, a contest that has often carried extra spice beyond the field. Bangladesh skipper Jaker Ali won the toss and decided to bowl first against India on the night.While India enjoy a staggering 16-1 head-to-head record in T20Is, encounters between the two sides since 2015 have rarely lacked drama, with passionate fans and political undertones adding layers to the rivalry.

On the cricketing front, India hold a clear edge. Their batting is firing, particularly opener Abhishek Sharma, who has been in destructive form with a strike rate exceeding 200. His partner Shubman Gill has also upped his tempo, especially after the Pakistan game. In comparison, Bangladesh’s batting unit, led by Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy, lacks both the power and consistency to challenge India’s attack.

Bangladesh’s best chance lies in their bowlers. Mustafizur Rahman, backed by Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan, adds depth to a unit that could test India with pace and spin. The spin duo of Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan will especially look to exploit Tilak Varma’s recent struggles against slower bowling. Still, unless India falter collectively, the gulf in batting class is too vast. Suryakumar Yadav’s side start as overwhelming favourites for another win. ALSO READ: ICC suspends USA Cricket membership for failing to meet obligations But how does the wicket of Dubai expect to behave during the match, and what are the key stats of the venue? Take a look.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch report for India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match: Pitch report from Dubai courtesy of Ravi Shastri and Simon Doull: We are looking at the seven games that have been played at this venue throughout the tournament. Five of them have been won while chasing. The two that were won batting first came from Pakistan; against the UAE and Oman. I think chasing has been the preferred option. That’s why Bangladesh have gone that way. But we do have a fresh surface. It’s got better and better as the tournament’s progressed, mainly because of that grass you mentioned on the surface. Otherwise, we’ve seen tracks in Dubai slow right down with spinners dominating. But this one’s held up nicely. And with the conditions being a little cooler, I think that might also play a role. The reason the fast bowlers have matched the spinners is because they’ve got some swing early on. So you have taken wickets with the new ball, wickets in the powerplay. And as the game has progressed what they’ve done very well is take the pace off. Once the ball gets older and softer, it grips the surface. It’s not just about the spinners. Slower balls from the seamers are equally important.There’s enough grass there for those slower balls to have an effect later this evening. Good surface, not too hot, runs on the board might still be okay

Recent match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai The last T20I match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium was match 1 of the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2025 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In the match, Sri Lanka, batting first, put a challenging total of 168 for 7 on the board. In reply, Bangladesh, despite some late hiccups, managed to reach the required mark of 169 runs with 4 wickets and a ball to spare. Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: Key stats The Dubai International Stadium has established itself as a major venue for T20 cricket, hosting as many as 115 matches to date. The conditions at the ground have generally provided an even contest between bat and ball, with chasing teams enjoying a narrow edge—winning 61 games compared to 54 victories for sides batting first. The average score in the first innings stands at 139, while the chasing side averages 122, a gap that reflects how the pitch can tighten up as the game progresses.

The stadium has seen both extreme highs and lows in scoring: the highest team total recorded here is India’s dominant 212/2 against Afghanistan, while the lowest came when West Indies were bundled out for just 55 in 14.2 overs against England. Sri Lanka’s successful chase of 184/8 in 19.2 overs against Bangladesh remains the best pursuit at the venue, and Namibia Women’s defence of 98/5 against UAE Women is the lowest target ever successfully defended on this ground. On the batting front, Babar Azam has been the standout performer at Dubai, amassing 505 runs in 13 innings at an impressive average of 45.91 and a strike rate of 118.82. His highest score of 79, combined with 48 fours and seven sixes, highlights his dominance at this venue. Following him closely are Virat Kohli with 344 runs and Mohammad Rizwan with 343, while KL Rahul (257) and Rohit Sharma (233) also feature among the top contributors with the bat.