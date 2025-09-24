Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh playing 11, live streaming

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4

India, fresh from a gritty win over Pakistan, face Bangladesh in another Asia Cup Super 4 clash on Wednesday. On paper, this looks one-sided — India hold a 16-1 record in T20Is against Bangladesh. Yet, history between the two sides has often carried an edge, intensified since 2015 and further spiced up by political tensions off the field.
 
India’s batting is far superior, led by Abhishek Sharma’s explosive form at a strike rate above 200 and Shubman Gill rediscovering his touch. In contrast, Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy have far lower returns for Bangladesh. Their hopes rest on bowling — Mustafizur Rahman’s clever variations and the spin duo of Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan will try to stifle India’s middle order.
 
The key subplot is Tilak Varma’s dip against spin this year, a vulnerability Bangladesh will target. Still, unless India suffer a collapse, Suryakumar Yadav’s side start overwhelming favourites.

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
 
Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

India vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head in T20Is

  • Total matches: 17
  • India won: 16
  • Bangladesh won: 1
  • No result: 0

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh full squad

India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh
 
Bangladesh squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Bangladesh match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4? 
India will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh in the fourth game of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Wednesday, September 24.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 24? 
The match between India and Bangladesh will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match? 
The toss for the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be bowled? 
The India vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India? 
The live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India? 
The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

Sep 24 2025

