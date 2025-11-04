Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: ICC sanctions Bumrah, Arshdeep, Surya; Rauf banned

The dust from the fiery Asia Cup 2025 has refused to settle. The tournament that ended with a dramatic India-Pakistan final continues to generate headlines — this time for disciplinary reasons. Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been handed a two-match suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after accumulating four demerit points from two separate offences committed during Pakistan’s matches against India on September 14 and September 28.

Rauf’s ban means he will miss the first two ODIs against South Africa in Faisalabad, a setback for Pakistan’s pace attack. The ICC’s verdict, made public on Tuesday, comes weeks after the tournament concluded, adding another layer of intrigue to one of cricket’s most politically charged rivalries.

Why was Rauf suspended? The fiery pacer was charged twice for breaching Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which deals with “actions that bring the game into disrepute.” Rauf reportedly refused to accept the charges on both occasions, prompting formal hearings that led to the sanctions. Under ICC regulations, four demerit points within a 24-month period automatically translate into a two-match suspension. His behaviour during India’s matches, according to match officials, crossed the line of acceptable on-field conduct. India’s players also in the dock Rauf’s case is part of a wider fallout from the three tense India-Pakistan encounters during the Asia Cup. India captain Suryakumar Yadav received two demerit points under the same article for post-match comments following India’s victory on September 14.

Jasprit Bumrah was also sanctioned, picking up one demerit point for a gesture made during the final. Meanwhile, Sahibzada Farhan received an official warning and one point for his conduct in the same September 14 game. Arshdeep Singh, charged under Article 2.6 for allegedly using an “obscene or offensive gesture” during the September 21 fixture, was later acquitted after a review found no breach. When politics met cricket The three matches between India and Pakistan were marred by rising tempers and gestures that mirrored the diplomatic chill between the two neighbours. India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistan’s players after each game became a flashpoint. Pakistan captain Salman Agha condemned the move as “not in the spirit of the game.”

Suryakumar Yadav’s retort — that “a few things are bigger than sportsmanship” — deepened the controversy. The tension spilled beyond the boundary ropes, with Pakistan briefly threatening to withdraw from the tournament after accusing match referee Andy Pycroft of instructing players to avoid handshakes — a claim the ICC swiftly rejected. The standoff delayed Pakistan’s subsequent match against the UAE by over an hour before a fragile truce was reached. Trophy handover fiasco adds to drama Even the final act of the Asia Cup was not spared chaos. In the first-ever India-Pakistan Asia Cup final, India clinched a last-over thriller — but refused to accept the trophy from ACC president and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who insisted on personally presenting it.