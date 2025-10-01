Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / ACC regrets Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy amid ongoing fallout: Report

ACC regrets Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy amid ongoing fallout: Report

Mohsin Naqvi
Mohsin Naqvi
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 2:30 PM IST
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC), under the leadership of Mohsin Naqvi, has expressed regret over the controversial Asia Cup 2025 trophy presentation incident involving the Indian cricket team. Despite growing criticism, no formal apology has been issued by Naqvi, who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and a prominent political figure in Pakistan.
 
Trophy Withheld After India’s Victory
 
After India clinched the Asia Cup 2025 title last Sunday, a major controversy erupted when Naqvi failed to hand over the trophy to the victorious Indian side during the post-match presentation. According to sources quoted by NDTV, Naqvi instead left the ceremony abruptly, taking the trophy and the winners’ medals to his hotel room in Dubai, where they have remained since.
 
Diplomatic efforts are now underway behind the scenes to return the trophy and medals to India, although no official resolution has been confirmed yet.
 
ACC Meeting Turns Tense as BCCI Officials Confront Naqvi
 
During a virtual ACC meeting on Tuesday, senior BCCI officials Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar raised serious concerns about the incident. The two made it clear that the trophy should have been presented to the winning team on the field, stressing that:
 
"It is an ACC trophy and it doesn't belong to an individual."
 
A source present at the meeting reported that Naqvi attempted to sidestep the discussion, insisting the issue be addressed separately and not during the scheduled AGM. Interestingly, the main agenda of the meeting, electing a new Vice-Chairman — was also postponed. 
 
Delayed Congratulations Spark Further Criticism
 
Adding to the controversy, Naqvi initially failed to congratulate India for their unbeaten campaign and tournament win. According to sources, in his opening remarks, the PCB chief praised Nepal for their win over the West Indies and welcomed Mongolia as a new ACC member, but omitted India entirely.
 
This prompted Shelar to intervene directly, reportedly saying:
 
"Why are you not congratulating India for the Asia Cup title?"
 
It was only after this push that Naqvi formally acknowledged India’s performance and offered congratulations to the Suryakumar Yadav-led team.
 
BCCI Threatens to Escalate Matter to ICC
 
The Board of Control for Cricket in India is now considering escalating the matter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), which is scheduled to hold a meeting in November. Shukla and Shelar have proposed that the trophy be housed at the ACC office and later collected by the BCCI.
 
A source close to the matter revealed: "It was made clear that the BCCI will complain to the ICC and Shelar briefly left the meeting."
 
In a private remark during the incident, Naqvi reportedly admitted to feeling deeply uncomfortable with the situation, saying he "Felt like a cartoon" while waiting on stage for the Indian team during the presentation that never took place.
 
Unresolved Tensions and Awaiting Closure
 
Naqvi is expected to return to Lahore today, but there’s still no clarity on when or how the Asia Cup trophy and medals will be officially handed over to India. As diplomatic channels continue to work in the background, the trophy saga remains a major talking point in cricketing and diplomatic circles alike.

Topics :India vs PakistanPCBAsia CupIndia cricket team

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

