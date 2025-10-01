Trophy ceremony snub made him 'Look like a cartoon,' says ACC Chief Naqvi

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief and Pakistan’s Interior Minister, has refused to transfer the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This decision came after a tense meeting on Tuesday between officials from both cricket boards, during which Naqvi was reportedly pressured to congratulate India on their tournament victory, a gesture he deliberately avoided.

Tense Confrontation Between ACC and BCCI Officials

The meeting saw sharp exchanges between senior BCCI figures, including vice-president Rajeev Shukla and former treasurer Ashish Shelar, who accused Naqvi of unjustly retaining the trophy. The dispute revolved around the ownership and handover of the Asia Cup trophy, with both sides standing firm on their positions. The charged atmosphere reflected the deep-rooted tensions between the two cricket boards amid a politically sensitive backdrop.

Naqvi Explains Why He Left With the Trophy

Naqvi clarified his actions during the trophy ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium, revealing that he took the trophy with him after India’s team declined to accept it. “I went to the podium to fulfil my responsibilities as ACC president,” he explained. He also expressed frustration that the BCCI had not informed him in advance about India’s boycott of the presentation, leaving him in a difficult position during the formal handover.

Feeling “Like a Cartoon” Amid India’s No-Show

The ACC chief admitted to feeling embarrassed and humiliated as India’s players, including Suryakumar Yadav, did not come forward to receive the trophy following their five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final. “It made me look like a cartoon,” Naqvi said, recounting how he was left standing alone on the stage, waiting for the Indian side that never appeared to complete the ceremony.