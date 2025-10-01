Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Trophy ceremony snub made him 'Look like a cartoon,' says ACC Chief Naqvi

Trophy ceremony snub made him 'Look like a cartoon,' says ACC Chief Naqvi

Naqvi clarified his actions during the trophy ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium, revealing that he took the trophy with him after India's team declined to accept it.

Team India
Team India
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief and Pakistan’s Interior Minister, has refused to transfer the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).  This decision came after a tense meeting on Tuesday between officials from both cricket boards, during which Naqvi was reportedly pressured to congratulate India on their tournament victory, a gesture he deliberately avoided.
 
Tense Confrontation Between ACC and BCCI Officials
 
The meeting saw sharp exchanges between senior BCCI figures, including vice-president Rajeev Shukla and former treasurer Ashish Shelar, who accused Naqvi of unjustly retaining the trophy. The dispute revolved around the ownership and handover of the Asia Cup trophy, with both sides standing firm on their positions. The charged atmosphere reflected the deep-rooted tensions between the two cricket boards amid a politically sensitive backdrop. 
 
Naqvi Explains Why He Left With the Trophy
 
Naqvi clarified his actions during the trophy ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium, revealing that he took the trophy with him after India’s team declined to accept it. “I went to the podium to fulfil my responsibilities as ACC president,” he explained. He also expressed frustration that the BCCI had not informed him in advance about India’s boycott of the presentation, leaving him in a difficult position during the formal handover.
 
Feeling “Like a Cartoon” Amid India’s No-Show
 
The ACC chief admitted to feeling embarrassed and humiliated as India’s players, including Suryakumar Yadav, did not come forward to receive the trophy following their five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final. “It made me look like a cartoon,” Naqvi said, recounting how he was left standing alone on the stage, waiting for the Indian side that never appeared to complete the ceremony.
 
This incident has added fuel to the ongoing rivalry and strained relations between the two boards, overshadowing the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2025. The dispute over the trophy handover underscores how cricket remains deeply intertwined with the broader political and diplomatic tensions in the region.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asia Cup trophy row drags on as ACC leaves the decision to Test nations

Who is Mohsin Naqvi, the ACC chief at centre of Asia Cup 2025 final drama?

Shastri to Irfan: Former cricketers react to India's dominant Asia Cup win

BCCI to demand strong action against Mohsin Naqvi; wants him out of ACC

Surya shook hands in private but refused in public, says Pak skipper Salman

Topics :India vs PakistanIndia cricket teamPCBPakistan Cricket BoardAsia Cup

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story