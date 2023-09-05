Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Skipper Rohit Sharma loses cool in press conference

India skipper Rohit Sharma lost his cool after being asked a question about the India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup Super Four stage during a press conference organised to announce India's World Cup squad. Rohit said that such questions do not gel well with the team's mindset and he will not answer them now or even in the future during the World Cup.

In the press conference, a reporter, even after being corrected many times to ask questions based on the World Cup, asked an India-Pakistan question and it angered Rohit, who asked him not to press on the same issue of "mahoul" or buzz in every press conference.

Rohit sharma in press conference #Worldcup2023 — Awadhesh Mishra (@annnnshull) September 5, 2023 "Our work is something else. We do not look at outside buzz and plan our game based on that. All players are professional and they have seen all these things in the past. So, it doesn't make a huge difference," said Rohit. "Our work is something else. We do not look at outside buzz and plan our game based on that. All players are professional and they have seen all these things in the past. So, it doesn't make a huge difference," said Rohit.

"Please don't ask me such questions even when we hold a press conference in India before the World Cup. I'll not answer such questions. It doesn't make sense to keep talking about it because our focus is something else and we as a team would like to focus on that particular thing," he added further.

Rohit has been vocal in his recent press conferences and has always kept his stance clear. Earlier on Monday, September 04, after scoring 74 and guiding India to a 10-wicket win over Nepal, he said there is no room for complacency going further in the tournament.

"We haven't been at our best, but a few guys are coming out after months out of the game. Once we move ahead in the Super Fours, there's no room for complacency. First game, under pressure, Hardik and Ishan got us into a good position. Today our bowling was okay, but fielding was bad," Rohit said after India qualified for Super Four.