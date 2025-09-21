Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / India vs Pakistan live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match telecast

In their previous meeting on September 14, also held in Dubai, India secured a convincing seven-wicket win over Pakistan, with captain Suryakumar Yadav sealing the match with a six.

India and Pakistan are set to clash once again in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage, marking their second encounter within just eight days. The high-stakes match will take place on Sunday, September 21, and promises to deliver another intense chapter in one of cricket’s most iconic rivalries.
 
While this Super Four showdown is just another fixture on paper, it carries the weight of a long-standing sporting rivalry that often transcends the boundary ropes, intertwining with broader narratives like nationalism and geopolitics.
 
In their previous meeting on September 14, also held in Dubai, India secured a convincing seven-wicket win over Pakistan, with captain Suryakumar Yadav sealing the match with a six. However, the match stirred controversy more for what happened off the ball than on it—particularly, the post-match 'no handshake' incident.
 
At the toss, Suryakumar notably avoided a handshake with his Pakistani counterpart, Salman Ali Agha, and later led his side straight off the field after the victory. This sparked criticism from Pakistan, who questioned the impartiality of match referee Andy Pycroft. Tensions escalated to the point where the PCB considered boycotting their final group match against the UAE, though they ultimately chose to play.
 
Heading into this match, India remain unbeaten and have displayed impressive squad depth and adaptability. Pakistan, despite a slip-up earlier, still pose a formidable threat and will be eager to bounce back with a strong performance. 
 
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan broadcast details
Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s)
India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV
Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely)
United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming)
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app
MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY
Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming)
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT
New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)
 
How to Watch India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
 
When will the India vs Pakistan match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?
India will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan in Match 2 of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Sunday, September 21.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 21?
The match between India and Pakistan will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?
The toss for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be bowled?
The India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

