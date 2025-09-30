Asia Cup trophy row drags on as ACC leaves the decision to Test nations

The controversy over the Asia Cup trophy, which was not handed to the victorious Indian side after their final win against Pakistan on Sunday, continues to drag on with no resolution in sight. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) met in Dubai on Tuesday but refrained from taking a direct call. Instead, members agreed that the matter should be decided collectively by the five Test-playing nations within the ACC — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Officials hinted that the issue was too sensitive to be resolved in one sitting, with one delegate noting privately that “only the core members can arrive at a workable solution.”

PCB chief’s role in the controversy The dispute stems from the post-final presentation in Dubai, where Indian players declined to receive the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The trophy was later taken away, prompting discontent in the Indian camp and sparking diplomatic unease. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already indicated it will not hesitate to raise the issue at the ICC if a satisfactory resolution is not reached. Next steps and formal meeting planned ALSO READ: IND vs PAK: Where is Asia Cup 2025 Trophy? What is the latest we know It has now been agreed that representatives of the five boards will hold a separate offline meeting to find a way forward. This smaller gathering is expected to specifically address the presentation row and the future handling of ACC awards. The BCCI, BCB, SLC, ACB and PCB will all be present, though no date has been publicly confirmed.