IND vs PAK: Where is Asia Cup 2025 Trophy? What is the latest we know

ALSO READ: Indian skipper Suryakumar donates Asia Cup match fees to Indian Army By the time this story was written almost 17 hours have passed since India thrashed Pakistan by 5 wickets in their first ever Asia Cup final match-up to their record-extending ninth title. However, the men in blue are yet to receive their winners’ medals and Asia Cup 2025 trophy which they fought hard to earn. The Indian team refused to take the trophy from ACC and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi due to his political connections with the Pakistan government and instead asked to receive it from Emirates Cricket Board representative, which did not settle well with Naqvi as he denied India the chance to get the trophy on the podium and instead just ended the presentation.

What’s the latest update According to the last update on the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, it was reported that Naqvi, instead of allowing someone else to present the trophy to the Indian team, took it with him to his hotel room after the post-match presentation ended abruptly. BCCI secretary said that they have conveyed the message of their unwillingness to receive the trophy from Mr Naqvi and that he should not have acted in such a manner. He also said that he hopes the trophy and medals are safe and will be given to the Indian team at the earliest.

Some media reports also suggested that BCCI is set to take this matter up with ICC and demand removal of Mohsin Naqvi as ACC chief. How the India vs Pakistan drama unfolded at Asia Cup 2025 September 14: Group stage match India and Pakistan first came face to face in the tournament in the group stage match where India won by 7 wickets. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav first refused to shake hands with Pakistani skipper Salman Agha before the Indian team also refused to take part in the post-match handshake tradition. The incident did not sit well with PCB, who then filed an official complaint against Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and match referee Andy Pycroft.

September 21: Super 4 clash India and Pakistan once again came face to face in the Super 4 stage and once again it was the men in blue who emerged victorious, beating Pakistan by 6 wickets. India stood firm on their handshake stand but in the match Pakistani opener Sahibzada Farhan celebrated his fifty with a gun-barrel gesture while Haris Rauf was seen mocking Indian fans, for which BCCI then filed a complaint to ICC. September 26: ICC’s verdict on complaints On Friday ICC gave its verdict on complaints filed by both BCCI and PCB, where they fined Indian skipper Surya and Pakistani pacer Rauf with 30 per cent of match fees, while Farhan was left with a stern warning.

September 27: Trophy photo shoot A day before the final both captains were supposed to pose with the trophy but the Indian skipper once again refused to share the stage with Pakistani skipper as Salman Agha posed alone for the photo. September 28: The ultimate final On Sunday, India and Pakistan finally met for their first ever Asia Cup final match-up. It was a see-saw battle but for the third time in the tournament India prevailed, winning the match by 5 wickets and securing the Asia Cup title for their ninth time. The match finished around 12 AM IST (September 29) but the post-match presentation did not start till 1 AM IST. Finally, the presentation started and match and tournament awards were presented along with Pakistani players being given their runners-up medals. However, India refused to walk to the stage as ACC chief Naqvi was still standing with the trophy. After watching India’s resistance, Naqvi, instead of asking someone else to give the trophy, walked off the stage along with the trophy which he later took with him to his hotel room, which has been by far the last known location of the coveted Asia Cup 2025 trophy.

Captains’ take on trophy drama After the trophy drama both captains addressed the media in the post-match press conference where Indian skipper Surya said that they deserved to have the trophy with them as they had won 7 matches back-to-back to earn it and that they had never seen an instance in cricket where a winning team was denied the trophy or winners’ medals. Although he cheered the mood a little by saying the real trophy is his teammates and team management who are enjoying the occasion just as hard without the trophy as they would have with the trophy.