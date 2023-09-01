Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi says prepared enough to win the trophy

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi says prepared enough to win the trophy

Shaheen Afridi talks about team spirit, preparations to win the Asia Cup and the Pakistan pace trio that includes him, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah

BS Web Team New Delhi
Shaheen Afridi with Naseem Shah. Photo: X

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 7:49 PM IST
Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan's premier fast bowler, who missed out on the Asia Cup's T20 edition in 2022, is ready and geared up for this edition in the ODI format, which Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosting. Shaheen feels that Pakistan are best suited to win the cup, given the amount of preparation they have done before the start of the tournament.

"I missed the last Asia Cup as a player. And I hope that the preparation that we have done in the last year will be enough for us to perform well and win the tournament," said Shaheen in a video uploaded by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their official X account.

We play for each other: Shaheen on gelling as a team

Shaheen, who made his Pakistan debut in 2018, has become a core member of the side. He said that all the members of the team play for each other as they spend most of their time together as a family away from their own families.

"Cricket is a game of 11 players. So we play for each other and try our best to win it for the team. Those not part of the playing 11 are also very supportive and always ready to perform if given a chance," said the 23-year-old.

Spent enough time in Sri Lanka for preparation

Shaheen said that although Sri Lanka has flat wickets, which generally help spinners, Pakistan have spent enough time to know the workings of the pitches of the island nation.

Pakistan went to Sri Lanka for a Test series in July 2023. After that, most of their players played in the Lanka Premier League, and then they played a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in the same country as well.

"As much of preparation as a team needs, I believe we have done that since July. We will try to do well as a team now," Shaheen added.

Shaheen on his fellow bowlers Haris and Naseem

Shaheen also spoke at length about one of the world's most feared pace trios, including himself, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. "See Haris bowls at a stage in ODIs where the ball is not swinging and it is difficult to contain the runs with the old ball. Yet, he has given so many breakthroughs," said the left-arm pacer.

He further added that Haris is someone who has tried to give his best at every moment possible, be it in bowling or fielding.

"Me and Haris have played together since 2018 be it for Lahore Qalandars (in Pakistan Super League) or Pakistan. We have great conversations together as he tells me where I am wrong and I offer to help him as well," Shaheen described his bond with his fellow teammate.

Regarding the third member of the Pakistan pace trio, Naseem Shah, Shaheen, who has taken 457 wickets in professional cricket, including all-formats, said, "Since he came in the team as a newbie, Naseem has performed well."

"I think he deserves everything he has got. He is a clever person and has got a smart brain to pick up things very early," he added.

Having won their first match against Nepal in the competition, Pakistan will take on India on Saturday, September 02, 2023, in the Asia Cup.

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

