Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table: India, Bangladesh, PAK, SL rankings

India are at the top of the points table with two points from one game (NRR 0.689), followed by Pakistan, who have won one of their two games.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:41 PM IST
The Super 4 stage of the 2025 Asia Cup took an unexpected turn after Bangladesh and Pakistan won their matches against Sri Lanka, who were touted as the second-best team in the continental tournament. India, still undefeated in the Asia Cup, remain favourites to win the title.
 
However, the way Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka after getting thrashed by India has ensured that the quest for the final two spots will be interesting.
 
India are at the top of the points table with two points from one game (NRR 0.689), followed by Pakistan, who have won one of their two games.
 
Bangladesh, who won their first match of the Super 4 stage, are placed third on the Asia Cup 2025 points table. 
 
Sri Lanka are languishing at the bottom after losing both their fixtures. The island nation can only qualify for the final if Bangladesh beat India today and then go on to defeat Pakistan. Sri Lanka would also have to beat India by a big margin in the final game of the Super 4 round.
 

Teams Matches played Won Lost No result Points Net Run Rate
India 1 1 0 0 2 0.689
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2 0.226
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2 0.121
Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 -0.59
 
Asia Cup 2025 stats
 
Top 15 highest run-getters in Asia Cup 2025
  Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Abhishek Sharma 5 5 248 49.6 206.67 23 17
2 Sahibzada Farhan 5 5 156 31.2 107.59 8 8
3 Pathum Nissanka 5 5 154 30.8 146.67 16 5
4 Towhid Hridoy 4 4 127 42.33 124.51 6 3
5 Kusal Mendis 5 5 122 30.5 124.49 13 3
6 Fakhar Zaman 5 5 122 30.5 128.42 12 3
7 Litton Das 4 4 119 29.75 129.35 13 1
8 Mohammad Nabi 3 3 108 36 171.43 6 8
9 Muhammad Waseem 3 3 102 34 112.09 11 3
10 Mohammad Haris 5 4 100 25 136.99 11 3
11 Tilak Varma 5 4 95 31.67 126.67 5 5
12 Nizakat Khan 3 3 94 47 120.51 6 3
13 Sediqullah Atal 3 3 91 45.5 135.82 8 4
14 Saif Hassan 3 2 91 45.5 124.66 4 5
15 Azmatullah Omarzai 3 3 89 29.67 217.07 4 8
 
Top 10 highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup 2025
Rank Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers
1 Kuldeep Yadav 5 13.1 79 9 8.78 79 1
2 Junaid Siddique 3 9 54 9 6.33 57 2
3 Mustafizur Rahman 5 18.2 110 8 16.75 134 -
4 Wanindu Hasaranga 5 20 120 7 17 119 -
5 Saim Ayub 5 13 78 6 16 96 -
6 Nuwan Thushara 5 19 114 6 23.67 142 1
7 Shaheen Afridi 5 16.5 101 6 21.17 127 -
8 Haris Rauf 3 10.4 64 6 13.67 82 -
9 Rishad Hossain 4 12 72 6 15.67 94 -
10 Dushmantha Chameera 5 20 120 6 26.5 159 -
11 Abrar Ahmed 5 19.4 118 5 18.2 91 -
12 Shivam Dube 5 9 54 5 13.6 68 -
13 Shah Faisal 3 12 72 5 20.4 102 -
14 Taskin Ahmed 3 12 72 5 21.8 109 -
15 Aamir Kaleem 3 8 48 5 15.2 76 -
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

