Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table: India, Bangladesh, PAK, SL rankings

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table
|Teams
|Matches played
|Won
|Lost
|No result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.689
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.226
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.121
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.59
|Top 15 highest run-getters in Asia Cup 2025
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Abhishek Sharma
|5
|5
|248
|49.6
|206.67
|23
|17
|2
|Sahibzada Farhan
|5
|5
|156
|31.2
|107.59
|8
|8
|3
|Pathum Nissanka
|5
|5
|154
|30.8
|146.67
|16
|5
|4
|Towhid Hridoy
|4
|4
|127
|42.33
|124.51
|6
|3
|5
|Kusal Mendis
|5
|5
|122
|30.5
|124.49
|13
|3
|6
|Fakhar Zaman
|5
|5
|122
|30.5
|128.42
|12
|3
|7
|Litton Das
|4
|4
|119
|29.75
|129.35
|13
|1
|8
|Mohammad Nabi
|3
|3
|108
|36
|171.43
|6
|8
|9
|Muhammad Waseem
|3
|3
|102
|34
|112.09
|11
|3
|10
|Mohammad Haris
|5
|4
|100
|25
|136.99
|11
|3
|11
|Tilak Varma
|5
|4
|95
|31.67
|126.67
|5
|5
|12
|Nizakat Khan
|3
|3
|94
|47
|120.51
|6
|3
|13
|Sediqullah Atal
|3
|3
|91
|45.5
|135.82
|8
|4
|14
|Saif Hassan
|3
|2
|91
|45.5
|124.66
|4
|5
|15
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|3
|3
|89
|29.67
|217.07
|4
|8
|Top 10 highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup 2025
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|1
|Kuldeep Yadav
|5
|13.1
|79
|9
|8.78
|79
|1
|2
|Junaid Siddique
|3
|9
|54
|9
|6.33
|57
|2
|3
|Mustafizur Rahman
|5
|18.2
|110
|8
|16.75
|134
|-
|4
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|5
|20
|120
|7
|17
|119
|-
|5
|Saim Ayub
|5
|13
|78
|6
|16
|96
|-
|6
|Nuwan Thushara
|5
|19
|114
|6
|23.67
|142
|1
|7
|Shaheen Afridi
|5
|16.5
|101
|6
|21.17
|127
|-
|8
|Haris Rauf
|3
|10.4
|64
|6
|13.67
|82
|-
|9
|Rishad Hossain
|4
|12
|72
|6
|15.67
|94
|-
|10
|Dushmantha Chameera
|5
|20
|120
|6
|26.5
|159
|-
|11
|Abrar Ahmed
|5
|19.4
|118
|5
|18.2
|91
|-
|12
|Shivam Dube
|5
|9
|54
|5
|13.6
|68
|-
|13
|Shah Faisal
|3
|12
|72
|5
|20.4
|102
|-
|14
|Taskin Ahmed
|3
|12
|72
|5
|21.8
|109
|-
|15
|Aamir Kaleem
|3
|8
|48
|5
|15.2
|76
|-
