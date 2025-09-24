Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table: India, Bangladesh, PAK, SL rankings

The Super 4 stage of the 2025 Asia Cup took an unexpected turn after Bangladesh and Pakistan won their matches against Sri Lanka, who were touted as the second-best team in the continental tournament. India, still undefeated in the Asia Cup, remain favourites to win the title.

However, the way Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka after getting thrashed by India has ensured that the quest for the final two spots will be interesting.

India are at the top of the points table with two points from one game (NRR 0.689), followed by Pakistan, who have won one of their two games.

Bangladesh, who won their first match of the Super 4 stage, are placed third on the Asia Cup 2025 points table. Sri Lanka are languishing at the bottom after losing both their fixtures. The island nation can only qualify for the final if Bangladesh beat India today and then go on to defeat Pakistan. Sri Lanka would also have to beat India by a big margin in the final game of the Super 4 round. Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table Teams Matches played Won Lost No result Points Net Run Rate India 1 1 0 0 2 0.689 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2 0.226 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2 0.121 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 -0.59