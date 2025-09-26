Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in T20I

India (IND) are set to face Sri Lanka (SL) in the final Super Fours clash of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 26. However, the match holds no bearing on the tournament’s outcome, as India have already secured a spot in the final, while Sri Lanka have been eliminated from contention.

India booked their place in the title clash with a dominant 41-run win over Bangladesh, making it two wins in two Super Fours games. Abhishek Sharma starred with a blistering 75 off 37 balls, while the spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel dismantled the Bangladeshi batting lineup to keep India’s unbeaten run intact. With four points and a strong net run rate, Suryakumar Yadav’s side will likely use this match to test different combinations ahead of Sunday’s grand finale.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have endured a tough campaign. They lost narrow encounters against both Pakistan and Bangladesh and are yet to earn a point in the Super Fours, confirming their exit from the tournament. India vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 32 India won: 21 Bangladesh won: 9 No result: 1 Tie: 1 All head-to-head matches recap: Sri Lanka vs India — Jul 30, 2024: A Tied Thriller The match ended in a thrilling tie at Pallekele, with both teams failing to secure a win. India couldn't finish off after strong resistance from Sri Lanka, leading to a rare deadlock in this T20 encounter.

Sri Lanka vs India — Jul 28, 2024: India Win by 7 Wickets India chased down Sri Lanka’s total with ease in Pallekele, winning by 7 wickets. A composed batting performance ensured they sealed the victory comfortably, keeping Sri Lanka under pressure early in the innings. Sri Lanka vs India — Jul 27, 2024: India Dominate by 43 Runs India put up a commanding batting display in Pallekele, then backed it up with disciplined bowling to beat Sri Lanka by 43 runs. The visitors controlled both innings to hand Sri Lanka a convincing defeat. India vs Sri Lanka — Jan 7, 2023: India Rout by 91 Runs

In Rajkot, India crushed Sri Lanka by 91 runs, posting a huge total and then demolishing the visitors’ batting line-up. The dominant bowling display wrapped up the comprehensive victory. India vs Sri Lanka — Jan 5, 2023: Sri Lanka Prevail by 16 Runs Sri Lanka pulled off a narrow win in Pune, defending their total by 16 runs. India’s chase fell short despite brave efforts, as Sri Lankan bowlers held firm in the death overs. India vs Sri Lanka — Jan 3, 2023: India Edge Out by 2 Runs In a tight finish at Wankhede, India squeaked past Sri Lanka by just 2 runs. Every run counted as India’s bowling unit held their nerve under pressure to clinch a close victory.

India vs Sri Lanka — Sep 6, 2022: Sri Lanka Chase It Down At Dubai (DICS), Sri Lanka chased down India’s total and won by 6 wickets. The hosts’ batting didn’t deliver, and Sri Lankan batters capitalised to claim victory on a balanced pitch. India vs Sri Lanka — Feb 27, 2022: India Win by 6 Wickets In Dharamsala, India chased down Sri Lanka’s total efficiently, winning by 6 wickets. Their measured batting chase and steady approach took them comfortably over the line. India vs Sri Lanka — Feb 26, 2022: Another 6-Wicket Win for India

Back-to-back in Dharamsala, India again won by 6 wickets. Minimal drama in the chase, with the batters pacing themselves well and wrapping up the win with overs to spare. India vs Sri Lanka — Feb 24, 2022: India Crush by 62 Runs In Lucknow, India posted a big total and bundled out Sri Lanka cheaply, winning by 62 runs. A disciplined bowling effort sealed the dominant win. Sri Lanka vs India — Jul 29, 2021: Sri Lanka Clinch by 7 Wickets Sri Lanka won comfortably in Colombo, chasing down India’s target with 7 wickets to spare. The visitors’ batting failed to fire, leaving Sri Lanka to complete the job.

Sri Lanka vs India — Jul 28, 2021: Sri Lanka Prevail Again In the second of back-to-back games, Sri Lanka recorded another 4-wicket victory over India in Colombo. Spain batters turned the tables after their team fell behind early. Sri Lanka vs India — Jul 25, 2021: India Win by 38 Runs India sent Sri Lanka into a 38-run defeat in Colombo. After putting up a competitive total, their bowlers restricted the hosts, securing a solid victory. India vs Sri Lanka — Jan 10, 2020: India Dominate by 78 Runs At Pune, India sealed victory by 78 runs, putting up a commanding total and then dismissing Sri Lanka cheaply. A clinical all-round show ensured a one-sided outcome.

India vs Sri Lanka — Jan 7, 2020: India Win by 7 Wickets In Indore, India chased down Sri Lanka’s score with ease, winning by 7 wickets. The batsmen played intelligently, pacing the chase and avoiding unnecessary pressure. India vs Sri Lanka — Jan 5, 2020: No Result The match at Guwahati ended as a no-result, likely due to weather or interruptions. Neither side could force a result in the 20-over encounter. Sri Lanka vs India — Mar 12, 2018: India Win by 6 Wickets At Colombo (RPS), India backed their total with a composed chase, winning by 6 wickets. Their batters paced the innings well, making light work of the target.

Sri Lanka vs India — Mar 6, 2018: Sri Lanka Win by 5 Wickets Also in Colombo, Sri Lanka bounced back to win by 5 wickets. They responded steadily to India’s total and steered the chase home. India vs Sri Lanka — Dec 24, 2017: India Win by 5 Wickets In Wankhede, India wrapped up a 5-wicket win. Their batting chase was solid and paced well, easing past Sri Lanka’s total with some composure. India vs Sri Lanka — Dec 22, 2017: India Win by 88 Runs At Indore, India posted a big score and backed it with tight bowling to seal an 88-run win. Sri Lanka’s batting was dismantled in their innings.

India vs Sri Lanka — Dec 20, 2017: India Win by 93 Runs Cuttack saw India demolish Sri Lanka by 93 runs. A commanding batting display followed by ruthless bowling spelled trouble for the visitors. Sri Lanka vs India — Sep 6, 2017: India Win by 7 Wickets In Colombo (RPS), India chased the target comfortably with 7 wickets in hand. Their batting was decisive and efficient in that chase. India vs Sri Lanka — Mar 1, 2016: India Win by 5 Wickets At Mirpur, India chased steadily and sealed it with 5 wickets to spare. The innings was paced sensibly, avoiding collapse.

India vs Sri Lanka — Feb 14, 2016: India Win by 9 Wickets In Visakhapatnam, India chased down Sri Lanka’s score with ease, losing only one wicket. Their batting performance was supreme and dominating. India vs Sri Lanka — Feb 12, 2016: India Triumph by 69 Runs In Ranchi, India posted a healthy total and backed it up by restricting Sri Lanka, winning by 69 runs in a strong all-round display. India vs Sri Lanka — Feb 9, 2016: Sri Lanka Prevail by 5 Wickets In Pune, Sri Lanka chased India’s total with 5 wickets to spare. India’s bowling lost momentum, allowing the hosts to take control late.

Sri Lanka vs India — Apr 6, 2014: Sri Lanka Win by 6 Wickets In Mirpur, Sri Lanka chased easily to beat India by 6 wickets. The Indian batting faltered, and Sri Lanka’s chase was smooth and controlled. Sri Lanka vs India — Aug 7, 2012: India Win by 39 Runs At Pallekele, India posted a strong total and then defended it well, winning by 39 runs. Sri Lanka’s chase fell short of the target. India vs Sri Lanka — May 11, 2010: Sri Lanka Win by 5 Wickets In Gros Islet, Sri Lanka chased down the total and won by 5 wickets. India couldn’t maintain momentum after their initial innings.