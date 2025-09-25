Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025 final date, teams qualified, live timings and streaming

Asia Cup 2025 final date, teams qualified, live timings and streaming

Bangladesh and Pakistan are playing out a thrilling final Super 4 tie which will make or break their campaign this year.

Asia Cup 2025 final
Asia Cup 2025 final
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:59 PM IST
It is almost time for the final showdown of the Asia Cup 2025 which will be played on September 28, Sunday as Team India wait to see which side out of Pakistan and Bangladesh will lock horns against them in the grand finale at the Dubai International Stadium.  With India still undefeated in the tournament, fans are expecting an India vs Pakistan final that will see both sides play each other for the third time in this tournament. While Pakistan lost both the ties, the final would possibly bring out the best of both sides, promising the fans another thriller on the night.  Bangladesh and Pakistan are playing out a thrilling final Super 4 tie which will make or break their campaign this year. 
ALSO READ: Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast
  Teams qualified for Asia Cup 2025 final:  India and Pakistan/Bangladesh have qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 final this year.  India squad:   Bangladesh squad:  Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan  Pakistan squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz  India Head-to-Head stats vs PAK in T20Is  Total Matches: 15  India won: 12  Pakistan won: 3  Tie: 0  India Head-to-Head stats vs BAN in T20Is  Total Matches: 18  India won: 17  Bangladesh won: 1  Tie: 0 

Asia Cup 2025 final: India vs Bangladesh/Pakistan live streaming and telecast details

 
When will the India vs Pakistan/Bangladesh match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Final?
 
India will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan/Bangladesh in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 28.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan/Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Final on September 28?
 
The match between India and Pakistan/Bangladesh will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Pakistan/Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Final match?
 
The toss for the India vs Pakistan/Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Final will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Pakistan/Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Final be bowled?
 
The India vs Pakistan?Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Final will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of India vs Pakistan/Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Final in India?
 
The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan/Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Final will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the India vs Pakistan/Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Final in India?
 
The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan/Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Final will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.
 

Pakistan cricket teamIndia cricket teamBangladesh cricket team

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

