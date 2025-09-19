Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / India vs Oman live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

India vs Oman live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

For Oman, led by Jatinder Singh, this match is about pride. Eliminated after two losses, they aim to compete fiercely against a top-tier side.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 7:39 PM IST
The 12th match of the Asia Cup 2025 is take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi today, where India are facing Oman in the final Group A fixture. 
The coin flip of the match went in India's way, who opted to bat first.  Captains take after toss:  Suryakumar Yadav (IND): We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super 4s. We want to continue the good habits we are doing in the first two games and want to continue to do that. It is looking nice and our openers will assess it further.   Jatinder Singh (Oman): I would have batted first. It is a great experience to take from here. Our team is young, lack exposure but this gives them a good chance to come here and test themselves. It is a great opportunity to share the field with India and get a look at their mindset. We have two changes.  India vs Oman Playing 11 for the match:  India's playing 11 vs Oman: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav  Oman's playing 11 vs India: Jatinder Singh (capt), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi   
 
 
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman broadcast details
Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s)
India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV
Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely)
United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming)
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app
MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY
Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming)
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT
New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)
 
How to Watch India vs Oman in Asia Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
 
When will the India vs Oman match take place in the Asia Cup 2025?
 
India will face Oman in match 12 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 19.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Oman match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 19?
 
The match between India and Oman will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match?
 
The toss for the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled?
 
The India vs Oman match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
 
The live telecast of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
 
The live streaming of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

