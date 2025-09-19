India vs Oman live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

The coin flip of the match went in India's way, who opted to bat first. Captains take after toss: Suryakumar Yadav (IND): We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super 4s. We want to continue the good habits we are doing in the first two games and want to continue to do that. It is looking nice and our openers will assess it further. Jatinder Singh (Oman): I would have batted first. It is a great experience to take from here. Our team is young, lack exposure but this gives them a good chance to come here and test themselves. It is a great opportunity to share the field with India and get a look at their mindset. We have two changes. India vs Oman Playing 11 for the match: India's playing 11 vs Oman: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav Oman's playing 11 vs India: Jatinder Singh (capt), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi
|Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman broadcast details
|Country/Region
|TV Channel(s)
|Online Streaming Platform(s)
|India
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV
|Pakistan
|Ten Sports
|Tapmad app and website
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC)
|SLRC digital platforms possible
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana TV app/website (likely)
|United Arab Emirates (Host)
|CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV
|CricLife MAX (streaming)
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 1
|TNT Sports app
|MENA Regions
|STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX
|STARZPLAY
|Australia
|Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply)
|YuppTV (streaming)
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport OTT
|New Zealand
|Not specifically listed
|YuppTV (streaming)
