India vs Oman live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

The 12th match of the Asia Cup 2025 is take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi today, where India are facing Oman in the final Group A fixture.

For Oman, led by Jatinder Singh, this match is about pride. Eliminated after two losses, they aim to compete fiercely against a top-tier side.

How to Watch India vs Oman in Asia Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the India vs Oman match take place in the Asia Cup 2025?

India will face Oman in match 12 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 19.

What will be the venue for the India vs Oman match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 19?

The match between India and Oman will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the toss take place for the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match?