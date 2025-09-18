Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20Is

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan playing 11, timing, live streaming The rivalry between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan has steadily developed into one of the most intriguing contests in T20 cricket. Both teams have traded blows in ICC tournaments, Asia Cup fixtures, and bilateral series, producing results that often go down to the wire. As they prepare to meet again in the Asia Cup 2025, the stakes could not be higher. Afghanistan enter this clash under immense pressure, knowing that only a win will keep their campaign alive after their slip against Bangladesh. Their dependable spin attack has delivered consistently, but the batting unit has been guilty of losing momentum at key stages. On the other hand, Sri Lanka arrive unbeaten but with plenty of room for improvement, especially in their top-order batting. With Wanindu Hasaranga leading their bowling charge, they will aim to extend their dominance and deny Afghanistan a lifeline.

But what do their head-to-head stats in T20Is look like, and how has each match panned out? Take a look. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 8

Sri Lanka won: 5

Afghanistan won: 3

No result: 0 All head-to-head matches recap: Eden Gardens, March 17, 2016 Sri Lanka opened their rivalry with Afghanistan at the 2016 T20 World Cup in Kolkata. Afghanistan posted a competitive 153/7 with Mohammad Shahzad and Asghar Stanikzai playing key roles. Sri Lanka replied strongly, anchored by Tillakaratne Dilshan’s unbeaten 83, chasing the target in 18.5 overs for a six-wicket win. It was a professional performance from the defending champions, who relied on experience to hold off a spirited Afghan effort.

In their Asia Cup 2022 opener, Afghanistan stunned Sri Lanka with a resounding eight-wicket victory. Sri Lanka collapsed to just 105 in 19.4 overs as Fazalhaq Farooqi tore through their top order with 3/11. Afghanistan's chase was ruthless, with Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz setting the tone. They reached the target in only 10.1 overs, marking Afghanistan's first-ever T20I win over Sri Lanka in emphatic style. Sharjah, September 3, 2022 Sri Lanka bounced back against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super Four clash. Batting first, Afghanistan posted 175/6 thanks to Rahmanullah Gurbaz's explosive 84. In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the target with five balls to spare, powered by Kusal Mendis' 36 and Pathum Nissanka's 35. The four-wicket win restored balance in their rivalry and kept Sri Lanka alive in the tournament after a disappointing start earlier.

At the T20 World Cup in Australia, Sri Lanka overcame Afghanistan in Brisbane. Afghanistan set a modest target of 144/8, built around Usman Ghani's 27 and some lower-order contributions. Sri Lanka's chase was steady, with Dhananjaya de Silva producing a classy 66* off 42 balls. They crossed the line in 18.3 overs, sealing a six-wicket victory and keeping their hopes of progressing in the tournament alive. Hangzhou, October 4, 2023 During the Asian Games in China, Afghanistan edged Sri Lanka in a thrilling contest. Afghanistan managed 152/8 in their innings, with Karim Janat's late hitting proving decisive. In reply, Sri Lanka's batters kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Despite a fighting knock from Nuwanidu Fernando, they fell short by eight runs, ending on 144/7. The result gave Afghanistan another significant victory in their developing T20I rivalry.

Dambulla, February 17, 2024 The first T20I of the 2024 Dambulla series was a nail-biter. Sri Lanka batted first and posted 160/6, with contributions from Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka. Afghanistan’s chase looked promising through Ibrahim Zadran, but Sri Lanka’s bowlers held their nerve. With Nuwan Thushara defending 10 runs in the final over, Sri Lanka sealed a thrilling four-run win, drawing first blood in the three-match series at home. Dambulla, February 19, 2024 Sri Lanka dominated the second T20I of the series to seal victory in style. Batting first, they piled up a massive 187/6, powered by Pathum Nissanka’s fluent half-century. Afghanistan’s chase faltered early against Wanindu Hasaranga’s spin and Matheesa Pathirana’s pace, and they were eventually bowled out for 115. Sri Lanka registered a commanding 72-run win, their biggest margin in the rivalry, taking an unassailable lead in the series.