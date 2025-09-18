Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20Is

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20Is

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will play each other for the first time in Abu Dhabi when they clash in an Asia Cup 2025 Group B game

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan head-to-head
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan head-to-head
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The rivalry between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan has steadily developed into one of the most intriguing contests in T20 cricket. Both teams have traded blows in ICC tournaments, Asia Cup fixtures, and bilateral series, producing results that often go down to the wire. As they prepare to meet again in the Asia Cup 2025, the stakes could not be higher. Afghanistan enter this clash under immense pressure, knowing that only a win will keep their campaign alive after their slip against Bangladesh. Their dependable spin attack has delivered consistently, but the batting unit has been guilty of losing momentum at key stages. On the other hand, Sri Lanka arrive unbeaten but with plenty of room for improvement, especially in their top-order batting. With Wanindu Hasaranga leading their bowling charge, they will aim to extend their dominance and deny Afghanistan a lifeline. 
 
But what do their head-to-head stats in T20Is look like, and how has each match panned out? Take a look.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in T20Is

  • Total matches: 8
  • Sri Lanka won: 5
  • Afghanistan won: 3
  • No result: 0

All head-to-head matches recap:

Eden Gardens, March 17, 2016
 
Sri Lanka opened their rivalry with Afghanistan at the 2016 T20 World Cup in Kolkata. Afghanistan posted a competitive 153/7 with Mohammad Shahzad and Asghar Stanikzai playing key roles. Sri Lanka replied strongly, anchored by Tillakaratne Dilshan’s unbeaten 83, chasing the target in 18.5 overs for a six-wicket win. It was a professional performance from the defending champions, who relied on experience to hold off a spirited Afghan effort.
 
Dubai, August 27, 2022
 
In their Asia Cup 2022 opener, Afghanistan stunned Sri Lanka with a resounding eight-wicket victory. Sri Lanka collapsed to just 105 in 19.4 overs as Fazalhaq Farooqi tore through their top order with 3/11. Afghanistan’s chase was ruthless, with Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz setting the tone. They reached the target in only 10.1 overs, marking Afghanistan’s first-ever T20I win over Sri Lanka in emphatic style. 
 
Sharjah, September 3, 2022
 
Sri Lanka bounced back against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super Four clash. Batting first, Afghanistan posted 175/6 thanks to Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s explosive 84. In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the target with five balls to spare, powered by Kusal Mendis’ 36 and Pathum Nissanka’s 35. The four-wicket win restored balance in their rivalry and kept Sri Lanka alive in the tournament after a disappointing start earlier.
 
Brisbane, November 1, 2022
 
At the T20 World Cup in Australia, Sri Lanka overcame Afghanistan in Brisbane. Afghanistan set a modest target of 144/8, built around Usman Ghani’s 27 and some lower-order contributions. Sri Lanka’s chase was steady, with Dhananjaya de Silva producing a classy 66* off 42 balls. They crossed the line in 18.3 overs, sealing a six-wicket victory and keeping their hopes of progressing in the tournament alive.
 
Hangzhou, October 4, 2023
 
During the Asian Games in China, Afghanistan edged Sri Lanka in a thrilling contest. Afghanistan managed 152/8 in their innings, with Karim Janat’s late hitting proving decisive. In reply, Sri Lanka’s batters kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Despite a fighting knock from Nuwanidu Fernando, they fell short by eight runs, ending on 144/7. The result gave Afghanistan another significant victory in their developing T20I rivalry. 
 
Dambulla, February 17, 2024
 
The first T20I of the 2024 Dambulla series was a nail-biter. Sri Lanka batted first and posted 160/6, with contributions from Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka. Afghanistan’s chase looked promising through Ibrahim Zadran, but Sri Lanka’s bowlers held their nerve. With Nuwan Thushara defending 10 runs in the final over, Sri Lanka sealed a thrilling four-run win, drawing first blood in the three-match series at home.
 
Dambulla, February 19, 2024
 
Sri Lanka dominated the second T20I of the series to seal victory in style. Batting first, they piled up a massive 187/6, powered by Pathum Nissanka’s fluent half-century. Afghanistan’s chase faltered early against Wanindu Hasaranga’s spin and Matheesa Pathirana’s pace, and they were eventually bowled out for 115. Sri Lanka registered a commanding 72-run win, their biggest margin in the rivalry, taking an unassailable lead in the series.
 
Dambulla, February 21, 2024
 
Afghanistan responded strongly in the final T20I at Dambulla, clinching a narrow three-run win to avoid a whitewash. They posted 168/7 batting first, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz playing a key hand at the top. Sri Lanka’s chase went down to the wire, with Dasun Shanaka fighting hard, but Afghanistan’s bowlers held their nerve in the death overs. The result ended Sri Lanka’s streak, giving Afghanistan a morale-boosting series finale.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pure theatrics in Dubai: How Pakistan's baseless act went nowhere

Asia Cup, India vs Oman preview: Batters eye more game time before Super 4s

Pakistan vs UAE HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup 2025: Afridi's all-round show helps Pakistan seal Super 4 spot

Asia Cup 2025: Teams qualified for Super 4, India match time, streaming

Pakistan vs UAE live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

Topics :Asia Cup NewsAsia Cup 2025Afghanistan cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamAsia CupAsia Cup Twenty20

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story