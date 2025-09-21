Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: IND vs PAK pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats

One of the most anticipated and fiercely contested encounters in cricket returns as India and Pakistan prepare to lock horns in a thrilling Super Fours clash of the Asia Cup 2025. This much-awaited 14th match of the tournament is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 21st.

ALSO READ: Top 5 players under spotlight for today's IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match Defending champions India will face their arch-rivals for the second time in this competition, with the stakes even higher than before. India secured a comfortable six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the league stage and are coming into this match buoyed by a strong 21-run win against Oman in their previous group game. India topped Group A with an unblemished record of three wins from three games, amassing six points. The last outing also tested their middle order’s depth, with Sanju Samson making an impressive tournament debut scoring a well-crafted fifty. While Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have provided stability at the top, Gill’s current form is a slight concern. Notably, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be back in the playing XI after being rested against Oman.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back from their earlier defeat and restore pride. Having qualified as the second team from Group A after a 41-run win over UAE, they face pressure to improve their opening partnership. Sahibzada Farhan and Saiyam Ayub have struggled collectively, though Farhan shone in the last game against India. Ayub, however, has yet to open his account, enduring three consecutive ducks in the tournament. Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch report for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match The Dubai International Cricket Stadium surface is expected to favour bowlers in Sunday’s India vs Pakistan clash. With hot and humid conditions, the pitch could play on the slower side, aiding spinners who use their variations smartly. Pacers may also find some grip and movement. Batting won’t be straightforward, and teams will need to apply themselves to build an innings. Winning the toss and batting first could be the safer choice, with a target in the 170–180 range likely to be competitive. India appear stronger on paper, but Pakistan’s unpredictability keeps the contest wide open.

Recent match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai The last T20I match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium was the Super 4 tie of the Asia Cup 2025 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Mohammad Haris (66) played a brilliant half-century to guide his team to 160 for 7 at the end of 20 overs. In reply, Oman started well but then completely collapsed and were bundled out for just 67, handing Pakistan a huge 93-run victory. Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: Key stats Dubai International Cricket Stadium has become a cornerstone venue for T20 internationals, having hosted 115 matches so far. While batting first has produced 54 wins, chasing teams have had a marginally better record with 60 victories, showing a slight preference for second-innings pursuits. The average first-innings total stands at 139, with teams batting second averaging 122.

The highest team total at this venue is 212/2 in 20 overs, achieved by India against Afghanistan, while the lowest is a mere 55 all out in 14.2 overs by West Indies against England. On the chasing front, Sri Lanka’s 184/8 in 19.2 overs against Bangladesh remains the most successful pursuit. Interestingly, the lowest total successfully defended is 98/5 in 20 overs, recorded by Namibia Women against UAE Women. In the batting department, Babar Azam leads the charts with 505 runs in 13 innings, averaging 45.91 with a strike rate of 118.82. His top score is 79, with 48 fours and 7 sixes to his name. Other notable run-getters include Virat Kohli (344 runs), Mohammad Rizwan (343), KL Rahul (257), and Rohit Sharma (233).