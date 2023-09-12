Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo weather forecast today





ALSO READ: Asia Cup today's match: IND vs SL Playing 11 live Colombo weather forecast After India vs Pakistan got over in two days thanks to reserve day, the rain threat looms over India vs Sri Lanka as well. The Men In Blue will be in action for the third consecutive day today when they take the field against the home team at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What happens if the India vs Sri Lanka game is washed out

With a rain threat looming large during the India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 game, one cannot also rule out washout. If the match gets washed out, Sri Lanka and India will share a point each. India will keep their position at the top of the Asia Cup points table , given they won their match against Pakistan by a big margin.

Both teams must play at least 20 overs each to complete an ODI match.

What is the Colombo weather forecast during India vs Sri Lanka match today?

According to AccuWeather.com, there are no chances of rainfall in the morning in Colombo. However, the rains are expected to return around 2 PM IST, 30 minutes before the scheduled toss time -- 2:30 PM IST.

As per the forecasts, the rain will lash in Colombo until 3 PM IST. But there is no rain predicted after 3 PM till 9 PM IST. The Colombo weather during IND vs SL match will likely improve after 9 PM.





Photo credit: Screengrab from AccuWeather For a 20-over game per side, 10:36 PM IST is the cutoff time.

Photo credit: Screengrab from AccuWeather

Photo credit: Screengrab from BBC website

According to BBC weather forecast, there is around 50 per cent chance of rainfall in the morning in Colombo. However, the chances of precipitation saw a significant drop to 26 per cent during the toss time.