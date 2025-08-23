Real Money Game ban: Will India play Asia Cup 2025 without jersey sponsor?

Dream11, India’s biggest fantasy sports platform and the current front-of-jersey sponsor, has been hit hard as its primary revenue stream from paid fantasy contests collapses. Its three-year contract with the BCCI, valued at ₹358 crore, now faces uncertainty. Board officials admit they must adhere to the new law of the land and could even prefer to remain sponsor-less in the short term over striking smaller, low-prestige commercial deals. ALSO READ: Bangladesh announce their squad for Asia Cup 2025; Mehidy Hasan dropped The upcoming T20 Asia Cup could see Team India without a jersey sponsor, a situation reminiscent of the 2023 World Test Championship final in England. With the president officially approving the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, real money gaming (RMG) companies are shutting down cash contests, putting sponsorship deals under strain.Dream11, India’s biggest fantasy sports platform and the current front-of-jersey sponsor, has been hit hard as its primary revenue stream from paid fantasy contests collapses. Its three-year contract with the BCCI, valued at ₹358 crore, now faces uncertainty. Board officials admit they must adhere to the new law of the land and could even prefer to remain sponsor-less in the short term over striking smaller, low-prestige commercial deals.

What’s the latest update The new legislation on online gaming has disrupted cricket’s biggest sponsorship contract. On Friday, Dream11 confirmed the suspension of all paid contests and revealed a pivot towards free-to-play formats. The company said it will now rely on its other businesses such as DreamSetGo, FanCode, and Dream Game Studios. However, the future of its sponsorship with the Indian cricket team remains undecided. Bill becomes an Act The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, received presidential assent on Friday. The Act prohibits RMG companies from offering cash-based fantasy contests, leading to Dream11 halting its most profitable operations. Industry insiders suggest that the law has made Dream11’s original purpose for investing in sponsorship irrelevant.

What is the current deal between Dream11 and BCCI Dream11 signed a ₹358-crore, three-year jersey sponsorship deal with the BCCI, valid until next year’s home T20 World Cup. While Dream11 has alternatives within its portfolio to technically sustain the deal, the company’s primary push through fantasy cricket is now legally unviable. Will India take the field in Asia Cup without jersey sponsors? If the new law is enforced before the Asia Cup, the Indian team could indeed play without a sponsor’s logo. BCCI insiders hint they would rather go without a sponsor than accept an underwhelming short-term deal. The memory of the temporary sponsorship with garments company Killer—widely considered unfit for the stature of Indian cricket—still lingers.