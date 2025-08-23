Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Real Money Game ban: Will India play Asia Cup 2025 without jersey sponsor?

Real Money Game ban: Will India play Asia Cup 2025 without jersey sponsor?

The new legislation on online gaming has disrupted cricket's biggest sponsorship contract

Ajit Agarkar, Ajit, Suryakumar Yadav
Mumbai: BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar with India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav during a press conference to announce the Asia Cup 2025 squad, at BCCI headquarters, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The upcoming T20 Asia Cup could see Team India without a jersey sponsor, a situation reminiscent of the 2023 World Test Championship final in England. With the president officially approving the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, real money gaming (RMG) companies are shutting down cash contests, putting sponsorship deals under strain.  Dream11, India’s biggest fantasy sports platform and the current front-of-jersey sponsor, has been hit hard as its primary revenue stream from paid fantasy contests collapses. Its three-year contract with the BCCI, valued at ₹358 crore, now faces uncertainty. Board officials admit they must adhere to the new law of the land and could even prefer to remain sponsor-less in the short term over striking smaller, low-prestige commercial deals. 

What’s the latest update

The new legislation on online gaming has disrupted cricket’s biggest sponsorship contract. On Friday, Dream11 confirmed the suspension of all paid contests and revealed a pivot towards free-to-play formats. The company said it will now rely on its other businesses such as DreamSetGo, FanCode, and Dream Game Studios. However, the future of its sponsorship with the Indian cricket team remains undecided.

Bill becomes an Act

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, received presidential assent on Friday. The Act prohibits RMG companies from offering cash-based fantasy contests, leading to Dream11 halting its most profitable operations. Industry insiders suggest that the law has made Dream11’s original purpose for investing in sponsorship irrelevant.

What is the current deal between Dream11 and BCCI

Dream11 signed a ₹358-crore, three-year jersey sponsorship deal with the BCCI, valid until next year’s home T20 World Cup. While Dream11 has alternatives within its portfolio to technically sustain the deal, the company’s primary push through fantasy cricket is now legally unviable.

Will India take the field in Asia Cup without jersey sponsors?

If the new law is enforced before the Asia Cup, the Indian team could indeed play without a sponsor’s logo. BCCI insiders hint they would rather go without a sponsor than accept an underwhelming short-term deal. The memory of the temporary sponsorship with garments company Killer—widely considered unfit for the stature of Indian cricket—still lingers.

BCCI’s take on the issue

Board secretary Devajit Saikia said it was too early to make definitive statements but clarified that the BCCI would comply with the legislation once its implementation date is notified. He stressed that any future course of action would align with the law.

Bigger picture

The impact is not restricted to jersey sponsorships alone. BCCI also has a ₹625-crore IPL deal with My11Circle, valid until 2028. Although there is still time before the IPL season begins, the ripple effect of the gaming ban could push the board to explore fresh partners across both international matches and the IPL. For now, the pressing question remains—will India enter the Asia Cup without a brand on their jerseys?

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bangladesh announce their squad for Asia Cup 2025; Mehidy Hasan dropped

Asia Cup fixture with Pak to go as scheduled, ban on bilateral events stays

Asia Cup 2025: Agarkar defends Jasprit Bumrah's workload management

Not our fault: Agarkar on Shreyas Iyer's omission from Asia Cup 2025 squad

Samson vs Gill: Shubman's rise leaves Sanju staring at uncertain future

Topics :Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup NewsCricket NewsBCCIDream11Asia Cup

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story