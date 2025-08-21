Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup fixture with Pak to go as scheduled, ban on bilateral events stays

Asia Cup fixture with Pak to go as scheduled, ban on bilateral events stays

According to the new guidelines, Indian teams will not participate in bilateral matches hosted in Pakistan, nor will Pakistani teams be allowed to tour India for similar contests

India vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian government will not stop its cricket team from facing Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 next month. However, the government has reiterated its ban on bilateral sporting contests with the neighbouring country. The Sports Ministry, while announcing a revised policy on Thursday, said India’s engagements in multilateral competitions will continue unaffected, but bilateral tours and series remain off the table.  Officials explained that India’s approach to sporting ties with Pakistan mirrors its broader diplomatic stance, emphasising that while the Olympic Charter requires participation in global and regional events, New Delhi will not host or travel to Pakistan for direct encounters. The clarity ends weeks of speculation about whether the Asia Cup fixture would be jeopardised by political considerations. 

Why the Asia Cup fixture was in question

The fate of India’s clash with Pakistan at the Asia Cup had been a matter of uncertainty ever since deliberations began on the government’s new sports policy. Cricket encounters between the two sides attract some of the highest viewership worldwide but are also weighed down by political sensitivities. With the tournament drawing near, doubts persisted over whether India would permit its team to take the field against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year. Sources in the ministry clarified that while bilateral matches remain suspended, multilateral tournaments such as the Asia Cup, the World Cup and ICC events fall under a different category and will not be disrupted.

India’s ban on bilateral events with Pakistan

According to the new guidelines, Indian teams will not participate in bilateral matches hosted in Pakistan, nor will Pakistani teams be allowed to tour India for similar contests. Officials noted that this stance reflects the government’s broader policy of limiting direct sporting exchanges. The ministry pointed out that this has been the practice for several years, with the last full bilateral cricket series between the two countries played in 2012-13. Since then, interactions have been restricted to global tournaments, and the latest directive reaffirms that this position remains unchanged.

The World Championship of Legends controversy

The notion against India playing Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 was fanned further when the Indian team of former cricketers, playing in the World Championship of Legends event in England earlier, refused to play Pakistan—first in the league stages and then in the semifinal—resulting in their elimination. Fans questioned whether it is acceptable for the national team to play the neighbours in the Asia Cup despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions with Pakistan.

Government’s take

The Sports Ministry said that India’s participation in multilateral competitions reflects its adherence to the Olympic Charter and international commitments. A senior source said the government would not stop athletes from fulfilling these obligations, as global and regional tournaments are beyond bilateral considerations. At the same time, officials stressed that Pakistan would not be permitted to host or participate in bilateral fixtures involving India on Indian soil.

Bigger picture

This dual-track approach underscores India’s strategy of maintaining its sporting obligations without normalising bilateral exchanges. By separating multilateral tournaments from direct contests, the government seeks to balance international expectations with national policy. For fans, the reassurance means that high-profile encounters, such as the Asia Cup match, will go ahead as planned, though the larger freeze in bilateral ties remains firmly in place.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asia Cup 2025: Agarkar defends Jasprit Bumrah's workload management

Not our fault: Agarkar on Shreyas Iyer's omission from Asia Cup 2025 squad

Samson vs Gill: Shubman's rise leaves Sanju staring at uncertain future

India Asia Cup squad announced: Shubman Gill named Surya's deputy

Asia Cup 2025: Five big names who missed India's flight to UAE

Topics :India vs PakistanIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamAsia Cup

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story