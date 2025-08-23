Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Bangladesh announce their squad for Asia Cup 2025; Mehidy Hasan dropped

Bangladesh announce their squad for Asia Cup 2025; Mehidy Hasan dropped

The biggest talking point from the announcement was the comeback of Nurul Hasan. The 31-year-old last featured for Bangladesh during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia

In preparation for the Asia Cup 2025, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named a 16-member squad on Friday, with Litton Das continuing as captain. The selectors made a few notable recalls, including wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan, who has returned to T20I cricket after nearly three years. His inclusion, officials said, comes as a reward for consistent domestic performances. Alongside Nurul, opener Saif Hasan also made his way back into the setup after last featuring in the Asian Games in 2023. Bangladesh, who enter the tournament in strong form following recent bilateral series wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, will view the Asia Cup as a crucial platform before the ICC T20 World Cup in 2026. However, the squad announcement also carried surprises, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz not making the cut. 

Nurul Hasan back in the mix

The biggest talking point from the announcement was the comeback of Nurul Hasan. The 31-year-old last featured for Bangladesh during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Since then, he had been on the sidelines but impressed heavily at the domestic level to regain the selectors’ trust. Team management noted that his experience and adaptability in pressure moments could be an asset in a multi-team tournament like the Asia Cup.

Saif Hasan also recalled

Top-order batter Saif Hasan also earned a recall to the national fold. He had been away for more than a year, his last appearance coming in the 2023 Asian Games. With the Bangladesh top order looking to stabilise, his return adds an extra option for the team think-tank.

Litton Das to continue leadership role

Captain Litton Das will lead the team after guiding Bangladesh through a historic T20I series victory against Sri Lanka and then a home series win over Pakistan in July. Bangladesh officials suggested that he had grown into his role as a leader, and his continued captaincy reflects the faith the board has in his leadership style. Litton will be supported by seasoned campaigners like Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, both of whom bring vast tournament experience.

Major omissions and stand-bys

Perhaps the most striking exclusion was that of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who had been part of the side’s recent T20I squads. The selectors opted not to include him in the main line-up, sparking discussions among fans. Alongside this, Najmul Hossain Shanto, who previously captained the T20 side, was also left out. Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, and Hasan Mahmud were named as stand-by players.

Tournament details

The Asia Cup will be contested in the UAE from September 9 to 28, featuring eight teams. Bangladesh find themselves in Group B with Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong. Group A comprises India, Pakistan, Oman, and hosts UAE.
Before the Asia Cup begins, Bangladesh will sharpen their preparations in a three-match T20I series at home against the Netherlands, starting on August 30 in Sylhet.

Bangladesh’s Asia Cup 2025 squad

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin.

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

