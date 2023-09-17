Mohammed Siraj's 6/21 forced Sri Lanka to their lowest-ever One Day International (ODI) total against India as they were bowled out for 50 runs in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday, September 17, 2023. They broke the previous record for the lowest ODI total against India by a margin of 23 runs. Their previous lowest ODI score against India was recorded at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, in January 2023.

Lowest Asia Cup (ODIs) Total

Innings break: A tough day at the crease, getting bowled out for 50 runs! #SLvIND #AsiaCup2023 — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) September 17, 2023

This total of 50 by Sri Lanka is also the lowest ever in an Asia Cup game. It is important to note that associate nations such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Hong Kong have participated in the Asia Cup too, but they also never got bowled out for such a low total. The previous lowest score was by Bangladesh. The Tigers had scored 87 against Pakistan in the 2000 Asia Cup.

Lowest ODI score at home for Sri Lanka

This score of 50 by the Dasun Shanaka-led team is also the lowest-ever total by the island nation at home in their ODI history. The previous lowest of 98 runs was achieved at this very ground—R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo—but way back in 1993 against South Africa.

Lowest Total in a Multilateral ODI Final

Since this demolition of Sri Lanka came in a final, this also becomes the lowest total in a final of a multi-lateral tournament in ODI history. Prior to this, the lowest-ever total in the final of an ODI cricket match was 138 by the West Indies in the Champions Trophy 2006 final.