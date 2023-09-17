Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams?

Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams?

BS Web Team New Delhi
Asia Cup

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
The winner of Asia Cup 2023, which was played in the ODI format, will conclude on Sunday (September), with India taking on Sri Lanka in the final of the continental tournament. To felicitate the finalists, the Asian Cricket Council announced the prize money for Asia Cup 2023 winners and runners-up. The total purse pool for the prize money in Asia Cup 2023 was $4 million among the teams


What is the prize money for the winner of the Asia Cup 2023 final winner?
 
The tournament champions will get a $200 thousand prize money. In Indian rupees, the prize money for Asia Cup 2023 winner is Rs 1.25 crore.

What is the prize money for Asia Cup 2023 runners-up?

The losing team in the final of Asia Cup 2023 will get the prize money of $100,000. In Indian rupees, the runners-up of Asia Cup 2023 will take home Rs 82 lakh.

And it is not just the finalists but other three teams will also take some money as prize. Despite the one who finished last.

Though India and Sri Lanka are the finalists, Pakistan are third followed by Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan got the $62,500 (Rs 51 lakh) as prize money while Bangladesh, who finished 4 in Super Four round, earned $31,250 (Rs 25 lakh).

Asia Cup 2023 prize money details

Asia Cup Prize Money 2023
Stage Prize money (USD) Prize money (Indian rupees)
Winners $200,000 1.25 crore
Finalists $100,000 82 lakh
Semi-Finalists $62,500 51 lakh
4th Place $31,250 25 lakh
5th Place $12,500 10 lakh
Player of the Match $5000 4 lakh


Topics :Asia CupIndia cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamPakistan cricket teamAfghanistan cricket teamIndia vs Sri Lanka

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

