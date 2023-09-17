Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams?

The winner of Asia Cup 2023, which was played in the ODI format, will conclude on Sunday (September), with India taking on Sri Lanka in the final of the continental tournament. To felicitate the finalists, the Asian Cricket Council announced the prize money for Asia Cup 2023 winners and runners-up. The total purse pool for the prize money in Asia Cup 2023 was $4 million among the teams

What is the prize money for the winner of the Asia Cup 2023 final winner?



The tournament champions will get a $200 thousand prize money. In Indian rupees, the prize money for Asia Cup 2023 winner is Rs 1.25 crore.

What is the prize money for Asia Cup 2023 runners-up?

The losing team in the final of Asia Cup 2023 will get the prize money of $100,000. In Indian rupees, the runners-up of Asia Cup 2023 will take home Rs 82 lakh.

And it is not just the finalists but other three teams will also take some money as prize. Despite the one who finished last.

Though India and Sri Lanka are the finalists, Pakistan are third followed by Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan got the $62,500 (Rs 51 lakh) as prize money while Bangladesh, who finished 4 in Super Four round, earned $31,250 (Rs 25 lakh).