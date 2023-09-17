Asia Cup final, IND vs SL LIVE SCORE: India bowling; Sundar replaces Axar

In the grand finale Asia Cup 2023, Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first against India at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today. Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback in India's Playing 11 while Washington Sundar replaced injured Axar Patel in India's Playing XI. The pitch would support the spinners that's why having Sundar in XI will certainly help India's cause in the final.
FINAL | India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE in Asia Cup 2023: SL Playing 11 updates
One change - Theekshana out, Hemantha in.
2:32 PM
FINAL | India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE in Asia Cup 2023: Shanaka wins the toss
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka wins the toss and elects to bat first R Premadasa Stadium.
2:29 PM
FINAL | India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE in Asia Cup 2023: Toss to take place shortly
Live toss is moments away, stay tuned.
2:15 PM
FINAL | India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE in Asia Cup 2023: Weather clear for cricket
There is no sign of rain at the R Premadasa Stadium. Virat Kohli is warming up with fielding drills and some catching practice at the boundary line.
1:56 PM
FINAL | India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE in Asia Cup 2023: Can Gill survive the trial by spin?
Shubman Gill, who struck a century albeit in a losing cause against Bangladesh, stressed the importance of lifting the Asia Cup trophy ahead of the World Cup.
"Winning the [Asia Cup] final is very important for us because we need to create a winning habit. Peaking at the right time and gaining momentum at the right time is important," Gill said.
1:44 PM
FINAL | India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE in Asia Cup 2023: Sundar or Shardul?
All-rounder Shardul, while going cold with the willow so far in the tournament, has been in good wicket-taking form as he ended up with figures of 3-65 against Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan, Anamul Haque and Tanzid Hasan were his victims on the evening.
But India could be tempted to play Sundar in place of Shardul in the final, as offers a similar set of skills with the bat while adding more variety with his left-handed batting style in a line-up that majorly comprises right-handers.
Ahead of the clash of the Asian giants, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka declared that his team was ready for the final.
Washington Sundar replaces Axar Patel in Indian squad for Asia Cup final 2023. Photo: X
1:30 PM
FINAL | India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE in Asia Cup 2023: Spinners to rule today?
In a tournament where Pakistan's pace trio of Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Nasim Shah has dominated the wicket-takers list, Theekshana made his mark by claiming 9 wickets in 5 matches at an economy of 5.15.
Barring a narrow defeat in an inconsequential Super Four clash against Bangladesh on Friday, India have been on song in the tournament. However, the visitors suffered a setback going into the final, with all-rounder Axar Patel ruled out because of a left quadriceps strain that he sustained during the Super Four clash with Bangladesh on Friday.
In his place, Washington Sundar was called in ahead of the final and will have an opportunity to put himself in contention for the World Cup squad, should he make the playing eleven on Sunday.
1:14 PM
FINAL | India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE in Asia Cup 2023: PREVIEW
Two cricketing giants from the sub-continent will lock horns on a blockbuster Sunday in the battle to crown Asia's best.
The final of the ongoing Asia Cup between the hosts Sri Lanka and India promises a thrill-a-minute ride, with both teams recording impressive wins on the road to the final.
While the Lankans will go into the final as the defending champions, Team India, led by in-form Rohit Sharma, will be desperate to lift the trophy that they haven't won since 2018.
Having secured qualification for the showpiece event, overcoming myriad challenges and close contests in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers, the Lankans would be keen not to cede the mantle of Asia's best to their sub-continental neighbours.
A win in the all-important final on Sunday will certainly make them a dark horse in the World Cup, where the matches will be played on familiar sub-continental surfaces.
Sri Lanka came close to handing India their first defeat of the Asia Cup 2023 in the Super Four stage but the visitors' bowling attack came to the party to eke out a hard-fought win.
On a surface known to offer plenty of purchase for the spinners, the Lankan Lions will miss their bowling trump card - mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana. The tweaker, who has been among the wickets in the tournament, was ruled out of the final after sustaining an injury in his right hamstring during their nerve-jangling Super Four clash against Pakistan.
Sri Lanka cricket team
1:07 PM
FINAL | India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE in Asia Cup 2023
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final match. The IND vs SL Live toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
Stay tuned for all the live updates related India-Sri Lanka final match in Asia Cup 2023.