Asia Cup final, IND vs SL LIVE SCORE: India bowling; Sundar replaces Axar

In the grand finale Asia Cup 2023, Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first against India at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today. Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback in India's Playing 11 while Washington Sundar replaced injured Axar Patel in India's Playing XI. The pitch would support the spinners that's why having Sundar in XI will certainly help India's cause in the final. ALSO READ: Asia Cup final IND vs SL Playing 11 LIVE Asia Cup 2023 final: India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11 Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj ALSO READ: Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams? Asia Cup 2023 final: India vs Sri Lanka live telecast Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka final match in the Asia Cup with English Commentary India vs Sri Lanka final live streaming for free Disney+Hotstar will live stream India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final match for free in India.