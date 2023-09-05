Asia Cup 2023: Super Four, full schedule, match timing, live streaming

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by three runs and became the fourth team to qualify for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday, September 05, 2023. Sri Lanka's victory was a thrilling one as they claimed the last two wickets when Afghanistan required only three more runs to win and Rashid Khan was left stranded at the non-striker's end.



The four teams for the second stage of the Asia Cup have finally been confirmed. Along with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh from Group B and Pakistan and India from Group A have qualified for the super stage in Asia Cup 2023.





The Super Four stage in Asia Cup 2023 will commence on Wednesday, September 06, 2023, when Group A toppers Pakistan will take on second-place finishers in Group B Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

The other two teams in the Super Four are India and Sri Lanka and their matches will commence from Saturday, September 9, 2023, onwards.

High octane India vs Pakistan match in Super Four

The high-octane India vs Pakistan match in the Super Four will take place on Sunday, September 10 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. In the first meeting between the two teams at this Asia Cup, the match was washed out after just one innings of play where India scored 266 in 48.5 overs.

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Full Schedule

Match Number Team 1 Team 2 Match Date Match Timing (IST) Venue Result 1 Pakistan Bangladesh 06/09/2023 15:00 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore TBD 2 Bangladesh Sri Lanka 09/09/2023 15:00 R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo TBD 3 Pakistan India 10/09/2023 15:00 R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo TBD 4 India Sri Lanka 12/09/2023 15:00 R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo TBD 5 Pakistan Sri Lanka 14/09/2023 15:00 R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo TBD 6 India Bangladesh 15/09/2023 15:00 R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo TBD



Asia Cup Super Four stage: Venue, Teams, Match Timings and broadcast details

