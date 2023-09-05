Asia Cup 2023: Super Four, full schedule, match timing, live streaming

The four teams for the second stage of the Asia Cup have finally been confirmed. Along with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh from Group B and Pakistan and India from Group A have qualified for the super stage in Asia Cup 2023.
|Match Number
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Match Date
|Match Timing (IST)
|Venue
|Result
|1
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|06/09/2023
|15:00
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|TBD
|2
|Bangladesh
|Sri Lanka
|09/09/2023
|15:00
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|TBD
|3
|Pakistan
|India
|10/09/2023
|15:00
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|TBD
|4
|India
|Sri Lanka
|12/09/2023
|15:00
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|TBD
|5
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|14/09/2023
|15:00
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|TBD
|6
|India
|Bangladesh
|15/09/2023
|15:00
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|TBD
Asia Cup Super Four stage: Venue, Teams, Match Timings and broadcast details
Except for the first match at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, rest all the five matches of the Asia Cup Super Four stage will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Along with Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have qualified for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023.
All the matches in Super Four stage of the Asia Cup will begin at 03:00 pm IST.
Star Sports will broadcast the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 live on TV in India.
People in India can live stream Asia Cup 2023 Super Four matches in India for free on the Dsiney Plus Hotstar mobile app and website.