Asia Cup today's match: BAN vs SL XI's, Colombo weather, live streaming

In today's match of Asia Cup 2023, Bangladesh will look to keep their hopes for a top-2 finish in the Super Four stage when Shakib Al Hasan's side locks horns with Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, the inclement weather conditions in Colombo could act as a dampener with thunderstorms predicted during the match, starting at 3 PM IST. Coming to the team dynamics, Mustafizur Rahman will likely make a comeback in Bangladesh Playing 11 vs Sri Lanka today, only if he recovers from a knee niggle. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is expected to retain their Playing 11 from the previous match.

Asia Cup 2023, Super Four: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11

Bangladesh Playing 11 probable: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Sri Lanka Playing 11 probables: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka head-to-head



Total matches played: 52 Sri Lanka won: 41

Bangladesh won: 9

No result: 2

Asia Cup 2023, Super Four: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Colombo weather forecast

According to The weather channel forecast, the clouds will be hovering over Colombo throughout the day with thunderstorms (more than 60 per cent chance) expected, starting 3 PM IST (scheduled match start time) today.

Colombo's hourly weather forecast on September 9. Photo: weather.com

Sri Lanka record in ODIs

Sri Lanka are just one victory shy of achieving the second-longest winning streak in the ODI format. The defending champions are eying their 13th consecutive win. The Australian team from 2003 had a record of going unbeaten in 21 straight games.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match prediction

Sri Lanka would be looking to use their pacers to their maximum output as they have enjoyed more success than their spinners against Bangladesh. The pacers have struck 41 times at an average of 22.58 compared to spinners with 26 wickets at 30.50 in ODIs in the last five years.

Squads

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2023: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Litton Das, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque Bijoy.

Asia Cup, Super 4: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live toss timing, streaming and telecast details in India

Which teams will play in Asia Cup 2023 today's match?

Bangladesh will lock horns with Sri Lanka today at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live toss take place in Colombo as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The BAN vs SL live toss in Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 2:30 PM IST on September 9.

What is the match timing of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match according to Indian Standard Time?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match in Asia Cup will begin at 3:00 PM IST today.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2023. BAN vs SL live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary. Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match with Hindin commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 in India for free?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match in India for free (mobile users only).