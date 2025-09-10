Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025: India vs UAE playing 11, live match time and streaming

Asia Cup 2025: India vs UAE playing 11, live match time and streaming

India vs UAE Playing 11 prediction: Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are likely to be two openers. In this case Jitesh Sharma is expected to be India's keeper, not Sanju Samson

IND vs UAE
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:27 AM IST
India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a clash against hosts United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, September 10, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This fixture serves as an important launchpad for India’s tournament ambitions, particularly with the high-octane India vs Pakistan match looming on September 14.
 
All-Rounders central to India’s game plan
 
Head coach Gautam Gambhir has been vocal about building a team around multi-dimensional players. His emphasis on batting depth up to number eight has shaped the squad’s approach, giving all-rounders a vital role.
 
However, the final XI still hinges on one key question: Will India go with a third spinner or add a specialist pacer? The answer could heavily influence how they approach this opening encounter against the UAE. 
 
Gill’s Return to push Samson Out?
 
The Gill vs Samson debate appears to be settled for now. With Shubman Gill returning to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, despite an excellent run in 2024, may miss out. His limitations beyond the top order and lack of utility in other roles make him the odd man out.
 
Gill’s inclusion reshuffles the top order, with Tilak Varma likely to bat at No. 3. The left-hander has been in superb form and recently climbed to No. 2 in ICC T20I batter rankings.
 
Captain Suryakumar Yadav will likely slot in at No. 4, forming a dependable core before the all-rounders take over. 
 
Opportunity to test combinations
 
Although UAE are considered underdogs, the match provides an ideal platform for India to fine-tune combinations. Facing associate teams can be deceptive, but it allows team management to experiment with roles without the pressure of facing a top-tier opponent.
 
For UAE, the stakes are high. Playing against superstars like Jasprit Bumrah or facing a talent like Shubman Gill offers a rare opportunity and valuable exposure for players from associate nations.
 
Asia Cup 2025: India vs UAE probable playing 11
 
India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy
 
UAE playing 11 (probable): Muhammad Waseem (capt), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Jawadullah/Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid.   
 
India vs UAE: Head-to-head in T20Is
 
Total matches: 1  India won: 1  UAE won: 0  Tie: 0
 
Asia Cup 2025: India vs UAE full squad
 
India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh
 
UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Simranjeet Singh  Check Asia up 2025 points table here
 

Asia Cup 2025: India vs UAE live streaming and telecast details

 
When will the India vs UAE match take place in the Asia Cup 2025?
India will go toe-to-toe with UAE in the opening game of the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, September 9.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs UAE match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 9?
The match between India and UAE will take place at Dubai International cricket Stadium.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match?
The toss for the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled?
The India vs UAE match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

