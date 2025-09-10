Asia Cup 2025: IND vs UAE pitch report, highest score, Dubai Stadium stats

The Indian National Cricket Team is set to take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While India are strong favourites and expected to boost their Net Run Rate (NRR), the fixture could still provide some competitive moments, especially with the two sides meeting after a gap of nine long years. India last time faced UAE in March of 2016 in their only clash in T20Is. The men in blue won the match with ease by 9 wickets.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India will aim for a dominant performance but remain cautious of the UAE's recent T20I form, which includes impressive wins against teams like New Zealand and Bangladesh. The hosts, captained by Muhammad Waseem, will be eager to pull off an upset and showcase their growing potential in the shortest format. T20 cricket often narrows the gap between top-tier and associate nations, where a single impactful performance can change the game. Despite this, India's strength in depth and experience in UAE conditions make them well-prepared to handle the challenge. Though the UAE have home advantage, India's familiarity with these pitches means they won't feel like visitors, and will back themselves to come away with a convincing win.

Dubai International cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch report for India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 match The Dubai International Stadium typically offers a fair contest between bat and ball, making it a venue where both bowlers and batters can thrive. The pitch generally supports pace bowlers early on with some movement and bounce, especially under lights. As the game progresses, spinners tend to come into play, particularly during the middle overs, where they often manage to slow things down and build pressure. This balance ensures an engaging match, with teams needing to adapt their strategies based on conditions. Whether setting a total or chasing one, sides must be tactically sound, as the pitch doesn't heavily favour one discipline over the other. Overall, it's a venue known for producing competitive and well-rounded T20 contests.