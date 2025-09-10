India vs UAE live streaming: Where to watch Today's Asia cup 2025 match?

India are starting their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a crucial clash against host nation United Arab Emirates (UAE) today, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.This opening match holds significant importance for India, as it sets the tone for their journey in the tournament. With a blockbuster encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan scheduled for September 14, India will be looking to build early momentum and fine-tune their combinations.Facing UAE in familiar UAE conditions, the Men in Blue will aim for a dominant start to boost their net run rate and confidence. Fans can expect a competitive contest, with India expected to showcase their depth and form.

The coin flip of the match went in India's way who invited UAE to bat first. Captains after the toss: Suryakumar Yadav (India): We'll bowl first. Looks a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we're flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl. We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off. Md Waseeem (UAE): We were also looking to bowl. Pitch is fresh and maybe the ball will do something early. We had a good series, took many positive points and we're confident from that series. We're going with a good combination with spinners and fast bowlers, and juniors and seniors. India vs UAE pllaying 11 today: India's playing 11 vs UAE: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy UAE's playing 11 vs India: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh

How to Watch India vs UAE in Asia Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the India vs UAE match take place in the Asia Cup 2025?

India will go toe-to-toe with UAE in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 10.

What will be the venue for the India vs UAE match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 10?

The match between India and UAE will take place at Dubai International cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the toss take place for the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match?