Who is Andy Pycroft? Match referee in PAK line of fire amid handshake row

India convincingly defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 match, leaving Salman Ali Agha's side reeling. However, what happened after the final ball made bigger headlines than the game itself.

Following the conclusion of the match, the Indian players chose not to shake hands with the Pakistani team. The gesture—or lack thereof, sparked widespread debate and tension between both sides. To add fuel to the fire, Salman Ali Agha refused to participate in the customary post-match interview, citing protest against the treatment received during the match.

Who is Andy Pycroft? Andy Pycroft is a former Zimbabwean cricketer turned respected ICC match referee. Born on June 6, 1956, in Harare, Pycroft was known as one of Zimbabwe’s top domestic batters in the 1970s and '80s. After debuting in the 1975–76 season, he amassed five centuries and 31 fifties in domestic cricket. However, by the time Zimbabwe was granted Test status, Pycroft's playing prime had passed. As a result, he featured in only three Test matches. He made his ODI debut in 1983 and went on to play 20 One-Day Internationals for Zimbabwe, though without much international impact.

Will ICC Stand by Its Referee? With tensions at an all-time high and a boycott threat looming from Pakistan, the focus has now shifted to how the ICC will respond. Andy Pycroft, known for his professionalism and impartiality, finds himself at the center of a storm that could shape the rest of the Asia Cup 2025. How the governing body navigates this controversy will determine not only the integrity of the tournament but also the future handling of sensitive geopolitical rivalries in cricket. Toss Tension: No Handshake Between Captains Even before the match began, tensions were visible. During the toss, neither captain shook hands—a standard practice in international cricket. Reports now suggest that ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft had directed both skippers to proceed with the handshake, which was blatantly ignored.

PCB Demands Pycroft’s Removal from Asia Cup The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken serious offense to the events surrounding the game. In a strong response, the PCB has demanded the immediate removal of Andy Pycroft as the match referee for the rest of the Asia Cup 2025. They have even gone as far as threatening to boycott their next fixture against the UAE if the issue isn't addressed. With rising tensions, all eyes are now on Andy Pycroft and how the ICC responds to Pakistan’s ultimatum. Pycroft's transition to match officiating After retiring from professional cricket, Pycroft transitioned into several administrative and coaching roles. He was appointed Zimbabwe’s chief selector and briefly served as national team coach in 2001. However, he stepped down during the 2003 World Cup, citing internal disputes within the Zimbabwean cricket setup.