UAE vs Oman live streaming: Where to watch today's Asia Cup 2025 match

The Asia Cup 2025 moves into a critical phase as the United Arab Emirates and Oman lock horns in a Group A fixture at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium on September 15. With both teams still searching for their first victory, the stakes could not be higher — defeat here would almost certainly end their campaign.
UAE, playing in front of home fans, will look to correct the flaws that surfaced in their opening game. Skipper Muhammad Waseem carries the responsibility of setting the tone with the bat, while support from Asif Khan in the middle order is vital. On the bowling front, Junaid Siddique’s ability to generate pace and Simranjeet Singh’s spin variations are expected to play key roles on a surface that traditionally aids slower bowlers.
Oman, led by the experienced Jatinder Singh, arrive with equal urgency. Their hopes rest heavily on left-arm quick Bilal Khan’s new-ball bursts and the captain’s batting form. Having endured a heavy loss to Pakistan, Oman know that a disciplined all-round effort is essential to remain in contention.
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.
|Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman broadcast details
|Country/Region
|TV Channel(s)
|Online Streaming Platform(s)
|India
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV
|Pakistan
|Ten Sports
|Tapmad app and website
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC)
|SLRC digital platforms possible
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana TV app/website (likely)
|United Arab Emirates (Host)
|CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV
|CricLife MAX (streaming)
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 1
|TNT Sports app
|MENA Regions
|STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX
|STARZPLAY
|Australia
|Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply)
|YuppTV (streaming)
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport OTT
|New Zealand
|Not specifically listed
|YuppTV (streaming)
When will the UAE vs Oman match take place in the Asia Cup 2025?
UAE will go toe-to-toe with Oman in match 7 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, September 15.
What will be the venue for the UAE vs Oman match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 15?
The match between UAE and Oman will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
What time will the toss take place for the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match?
The toss for the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 5:00 PM IST.
What time will the first ball of the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled?
The UAE vs Oman match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 5:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
The live telecast of the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
The live streaming of the UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.
