IND vs PAK No-Handshake Row: PCB asks ICC to remove match referee Pycroft

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken its protest over the controversial end to the Asia Cup clash against India to the highest level, formally asking the International Cricket Council (ICC) to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the tournament. PCB officials claimed Pycroft overlooked conduct that allegedly breached the ICC Code of Conduct and the Marylebone Cricket Club’s Spirit of Cricket laws.

ALSO READ: Beyond sportsmanship: Suryakumar Yadav's blunt reply on no-handshake saga Moreover, Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was quoted as saying through a statement on social media that the board had “lodged a detailed complaint” and demanded swift action. The issue stems from Indian players not shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the match, something Naqvi said was unbecoming of the spirit in which the game should be played.

‘Unsporting behaviour’ contested The PCB reiterated that its main grievance was rooted in what it described as “unsporting behaviour” from the Indian team. According to board officials, their players were left surprised and disappointed at the lack of a customary handshake, an act viewed globally as a minimum gesture of respect in international cricket. Team manager Naveed Cheema filed the protest with the Asian Cricket Council immediately after the game, claiming that the incident fell short of the standards expected from cricketing nations on the world stage. PCB sources indicated that the matter is not just about etiquette but about maintaining the image of the sport during high-profile competitions.

Targeting the match referee In its correspondence with the ICC, the PCB squarely held referee Andy Pycroft responsible, protesting what it saw as his failure to uphold the rules and spirit of the game. The board stressed that action against Pycroft was necessary to restore fairness and credibility in match oversight. Although ICC officials have yet to comment, the move signals Pakistan’s bid to place accountability on the match officials rather than only focusing on India’s actions. By calling for Pycroft’s immediate removal, the PCB has increased international scrutiny around officiating standards in matches involving arch-rivals. Wider context of tensions The match carried added political and emotional weight, as it marked the first cricketing contest between India and Pakistan since the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir and India’s subsequent ‘Operation Sindoor’ across the border. Against this charged backdrop, tempers flared on and off the field. PCB insiders said that the no-handshake episode felt especially provocative given the delicate circumstances under which bilateral cricket does not normally take place between the two countries.