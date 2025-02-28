Afghans fight back as Atal's resilience, Omarzai's blitz lift total to 273

Afghanistan posted a fighting total of 273 against world champions Australia in their Champions Trophy Group B showdown, thanks to Sediqullah Atal’s gritty 85 and Azmatullah Omarzai’s electrifying 67.

Check Afghanistan vs Australia full scorecard here On a sluggish pitch, Atal anchored the innings after early setbacks, but it was Omarzai’s fearless fireworks that turned the tide late in the innings. At 235/8 following Rashid Khan’s dismissal, Afghanistan looked set for a sub-250 total, but Omarzai’s late onslaught ensured a competitive target for their spin-heavy bowling attack.

Omarzai lights up the final overs

Walking in at a precarious stage, Omarzai played with fearless intent, hammering five sixes and a four in his 63-ball 67. His highlight moment came in the penultimate over, when he launched two monstrous sixes off Nathan Ellis, including a jaw-dropping 102m strike over midwicket, sailing over a helpless Glenn Maxwell at the boundary.

He followed it up with a towering six over wide long-off, giving Afghanistan a much-needed flourish in the dying overs. However, his blistering innings ended in the final over, falling to Ben Dwarshuis, who also claimed Noor Ahmad on the last ball to finish with 3/47 from nine overs.

Adding to Australia’s woes, their bowlers leaked 37 extra runs, including a costly 17 wides, further boosting Afghanistan’s total.

Early struggles and Atal’s determined knock

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan’s top order faltered against Australia’s early pace attack. Spencer Johnson (2/49) struck in the opening over, cleaning up Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a five-ball duck, while Ibrahim Zadran (22 off 28) gifted his wicket to Adam Zampa, leaving Afghanistan under pressure.

That’s when Atal took charge, shaking off an uncomfortable start against Johnson’s movement. As he settled, his elegant cover drives and flicks frustrated Australia’s bowlers. Finding support from Hashmatullah Shahidi, the duo built a 68-run stand, navigating through the tricky middle overs.

Atal’s confidence grew, and he brought up his second ODI fifty in style, launching Glenn Maxwell over mid-on for six. He then took the attack to Zampa, smashing him for two more sixes, but his bid for a maiden century fell 15 runs short when he chipped a Johnson delivery to Steve Smith at short cover in the 32nd over.

His dismissal at 159/4 triggered a collapse, with Shahidi (20 off 49) falling soon after, followed by a bizarre run-out of Mohammad Nabi, leaving Afghanistan struggling at 182/6.

Omarzai’s all-round brilliance continues

At 235/8, Afghanistan looked set for a modest total, but Omarzai had other plans. Fresh from a match-winning 5/58 and a crucial 41 against England, he played a mature yet destructive knock under pressure.

He reached his eighth ODI fifty in the 48th over, calmly taking a single off Dwarshuis, and in doing so, became the joint third-fastest Afghan player to cross the 1000-run milestone in ODIs (31 innings)—behind only Ibrahim Zadran (24), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27), and Rahmat Shah (31).

With a competitive 273 on the board, Afghanistan’s spinners will now look to exploit the conditions as they aim for a historic victory over Australia.