India likely to host Asia Cup 2025 in September at a neutral venue: Report

The India-Pakistan rivalry will once again be the biggest draw of the competition. If both teams reach the final, they could face off three times in the tournament, adding to the anticipation.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:48 AM IST
The Asia Cup 2025, which will serve as a crucial preparatory event for the T20 World Cup 2026, is likely to be played in September at a neutral venue, despite India holding the hosting rights.
 
The previous edition of the tournament was played in the ODI format as a build-up to the 2023 50-over World Cup in India. However, this time, the Asia Cup will revert to the T20 format, offering teams an ideal platform to fine-tune their squads ahead of the global ICC event. 
 
Neutral venue expected for political reasons
 
"The tournament will be held in September. India has the hosting rights, but it will be played in UAE or Sri Lanka," a Press Trust of India (PTI) report quoted an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) source as saying.
 
Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially holds the hosting rights, the tournament is likely to take place at a neutral venue. The decision stems from ongoing political and logistical challenges between India and Pakistan, making it unlikely for the tournament to be held in India.

A similar situation unfolded in the Champions Trophy 2025, where India played all their matches in Dubai, despite Pakistan being the official hosts. Security concerns prevented the Indian team from traveling to Pakistan, reinforcing the need for a neutral venue. 
 
India-Pakistan clashes to headline the tournament
 
The eight-team lineup for the Asia Cup 2025 will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong.
 
India eyeing another title
 
The T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is expected to witness another high-voltage India-Pakistan clash in Sri Lanka.
First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

