Aqib Javed focuses on cricket, downplays IND vs PAK rivalry pressure

The intensity of Pakistan vs India encounters always ignites strong emotions, but for the players, it's just another professional challenge. Pakistan’s coach, Aqib Javed, emphasized that the hype surrounding these matches is mostly external.

“For the players, it’s just their job,” Javed explained. “It's a big honor, but it’s still a profession. You do your best, and sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. It’s just another match—one team wins, the other loses. So why the added pressure? Every game is different.”

ALSO READ: What is the highest successful run chase in the Champions Trophy history? In a Pakistan-India clash, the energy is undeniably high, which adds to the excitement of the contest, but Javed insists that players should remain focused solely on the cricket itself.

“What does the crowd do? When you perform well, they cheer. When you don’t, they turn on you, whether it’s in India or Pakistan. But as a player, your focus should be just the game. The crowd’s reactions should not be in your mind. It’s all about the bat and the ball.”

After their disappointing loss to New Zealand on the opening day, Pakistan is under pressure to secure points in this critical match. The stakes are even higher, considering that although Pakistan is the official host, they’re playing in Dubai, where India has already set up camp and played a match. This has led to some suggestions that India might be benefiting from a de facto home advantage. However, Javed dismissed those ideas.

“Most of Pakistan’s home fixtures have been played in the UAE from 2009 to 2019, so there’s no real advantage for India,” he said. “The players are accustomed to these conditions, and many have played in the PSL here, so there’s no issue with the venue.”

Also Read

The pitch in Dubai is expected to behave differently compared to those in Pakistan. With the ILT20 having been played in the region recently, the surfaces are likely to be slower and lower than typical Pakistani pitches.

“We have to assess the pitch and conditions here,” Javed added. “Are they similar to what we have back home, or are they different? We’ll adjust our strategy based on the pitch, conditions, and the opposition.”