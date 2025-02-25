Champions Trophy: What happens if AUS vs SA gets washed out in Rawalpindi?

Check: ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Australia and South Africa are set to face off in a critical Group B clash today in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 . However, the coin toss for the match has been delayed due to rain as was predicted earlier. Should the game be washed out, both teams will earn one point each according to standard ICC rules for abandoned matches.

Impact on the Points Table:

Check Australia vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE WEATHER UPDATES here If the match is abandoned, both South Africa and Australia will move up to 3 points (one win and one no result). Despite both teams being tied on points, South Africa will stay at the top of the Group B standings due to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.140, compared to Australia’s +0.475.

Semi-Final Qualification:

South Africa will be in a strong position to secure a semi-final spot if they win their next game. Meanwhile, Australia will still be in the running, though they may need to win their final group-stage match to confirm their qualification.

If both Australia and South Africa end up with 3 points each after the group stage, their qualification could hinge on the results of England and Afghanistan’s remaining fixtures. Scenarios for England and Afghanistan: Both England and Afghanistan, who currently have 0 points, will be given a slight chance to qualify if they win their remaining matches.

England (0 points) has two matches left. If they win both against Afghanistan and South Africa, they could reach 4 points, which might push South Africa out of the semi-finals.

Afghanistan (0 points) also has two games remaining. If they win both against England and Australia, they too could reach 4 points, potentially knocking Australia out of contention.

While a washed-out match doesn’t automatically eliminate Australia or South Africa, it would make their remaining group matches critical. If either England or Afghanistan wins both of their remaining games, one of today’s teams could miss out on a semi-final spot.