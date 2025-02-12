Business Standard

Champions Trophy: Afghanistan announce Kharote as Ghazanfar's replacement

Champions Trophy: Afghanistan announce Kharote as Ghazanfar's replacement

Spinner AM Ghazanfar has been ruled out of Afghanistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad due to a lower back injury

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

The series of players getting ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon, as after India, Pakistan, and Australia, debutant Afghanistan has also made the list of teams losing players from their already announced Champions Trophy squad. It was reported on Wednesday that Afghan spinner AM Ghazanfar has been ruled out of action for at least four to five months due to a lower back injury. He will now miss both the Champions Trophy and the IPL due to this injury.
 
Nangeyalia Kharote steps in as replacement 
Left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote has been included in Afghanistan’s Champions Trophy squad, replacing Ghazanfar. The 20-year-old, who was originally named as a reserve, has already played seven ODIs and six T20Is since making his debut last year.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
 
Ghazanfar’s injury and recovery period 
According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board, Ghazanfar suffered a fracture in the L4 vertebra, specifically in the left pars interarticularis, during Afghanistan’s tour of Zimbabwe late last year. The board stated that he will require a minimum of four months to recover and will undergo treatment during this period.  READ: India Champions Trophy squad Update

With this setback, Ghazanfar will also miss the IPL 2025, where he was set to make his debut for Mumbai Indians in the tournament scheduled from March 21 to May 25.
 
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to continue missing ODIs 
The ACB also clarified that off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman would not return to ODI cricket until he has fully recovered. While Mujeeb recently played in the SA20 league for Paarl Royals, he was not included in the Champions Trophy squad and has not featured in an ODI since the 2023 World Cup.
 
Afghanistan’s Champions Trophy campaign 
Afghanistan will begin their Champions Trophy journey on February 21 in Karachi against South Africa, followed by key matches against England and Australia.
Afghanistan squad for Champions Trophy
 
Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah (vice-capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran, Noor Ahmad.   
 

