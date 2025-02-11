Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PCB inaugurates renovated National Stadium for Champions Trophy 2025

The stadium will host the inaugural Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Pakistan on February 19.

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB
Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:55 PM IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday inaugurated the renovated National Stadium, one of the three venues in the country that will host the Champions Trophy, taking the opportunity to reward the 700 workers who toiled day and night to complete the project.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged the efforts of the workers, including labourers, technicians, engineers and loaders, saying without their persistence it would not have been possible to complete the upgradation on time.

The stadium will also host the South Africa versus Pakistan tri-series match on Wednesday and the final on February 14.

The stadium, which was under renovation for the last four months, has a brand new state-of-the-art building at the far end of the historical venue. Besides, new LED lights, two screens and better facilities for spectators have also been put in place.

The new building houses dressing rooms, dedicated areas for broadcasters and match officials and hospitality boxes.

The stadium, however, retains its old look and the placement of the bigger screen on the ground will block the view of the people sitting in the enclosure.

The project manager, Mohsin Chohan conceded that the new screen will have to be moved to another spot after the tournament.

The PCB had initially budgeted Pakistan Rupees four billion on the renovation of the National Stadium but they appear to have overrun the cost with some work still remaining to be done after the Champions Trophy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

