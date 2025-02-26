Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs ENG pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

In the eighth match of the Champions Trophy 2025, England will face Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26 at 2:30 PM IST.

This is a must-win game for both teams. England, having lost their opening match to Australia, currently sits third in the Group B standings. Meanwhile, Afghanistan is at the bottom of the table after suffering a defeat to South Africa. With Australia and South Africa sitting on 3 points each after their clash being called off, the stakes are even higher for the Afghans and the Three Lions now.

A loss in this crucial match would eliminate both teams from the tournament. As a result, both England and Afghanistan will be determined to secure a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

ENG vs AFG: Pitch report of Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore

This will be the second Champions Trophy match held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, following Australia’s game against England.

Known for its batting-friendly conditions, Gaddafi Stadium is expected to deliver another high-scoring encounter as Australia and England prepare for their Champions Trophy showdown. The stadium recently hosted two matches during a tri-series, both of which saw scores exceeding 300.

In the first match, England posted an impressive 351, but Australia chased it down thanks to a brilliant knock by Josh Inglis. During the tri-series, New Zealand scored 330/6 to defeat Pakistan, and in another match, they successfully chased down 305 with six wickets remaining and eight balls to spare. Based on these recent performances, another high-scoring game is anticipated.

Conditions in Lahore are expected to be slightly cooler than the first match there as a little chance of rain is also around the ground.

Check Champions Trophy 2025 points table here With a flat pitch and favourable batting conditions, teams will likely aim for big totals, making bowling strategies crucial in what promises to be a high-scoring contest.

Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium key stats Record Player/Team Performance Opponent Year Highest team score Pakistan 375/3 Zimbabwe 2015 Lowest team score Pakistan 75 all out Sri Lanka 2009 Highest individual score Ijaz Ahmed 139* (84) India 1997 Best bowling figures Lance Klusner 6/49 Sri Lanka — Most runs at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs) Shoaib Malik 1030 runs in 22 innings — — Most wickets at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs) Wasim Akram 23 wickets in 17 matches — —

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Average scores and toss results in ODIs

Average first innings score 253

Matches won after batting first 35