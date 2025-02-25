AUS vs SA live streaming: Where to watch today's Champions Trophy match?

Also read, Champions Trophy: AUS vs SA PLAYING 11 | AUS vs SA head-to-head | AUS vs SA LIVE SCORE The two‐time champions Australia started their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign in style against England as they recorded the highest successful chase in the history of ICC events (352). This was also Australia’s first win in the Champions Trophy since the final of the 2009 edition. However, they will now have to face a tough challenge in the form of the South African team in their second group stage match on Tuesday, February 25 in Rawalpindi. The Proteas will be tough competition for Australia, as they also won their first match of the tournament in an emphatic manner against debutant Afghanistan by 107 runs.

The winner of the match between Australia and South Africa will finish with four points from two games and will all but confirm their place in the final stage of the tournament.

All Details Regarding Australia versus South Africa Match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

When will the match between Australia and South Africa take place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The match between Australia and South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on Tuesday, February 25.

What is the venue for the Australia versus South Africa match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The match between Australia and South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 25.

What time will the toss take place for the Australia versus South Africa match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 25?

The toss for the match between Australia and South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at 2 PM IST.

When will the match between Australia and South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin on February 25?

The match between Australia and South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Australia and South Africa in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Australia and South Africa.

Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Australia and South Africa in India?

Jio Hotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Australia and South Africa on their app and website.

Global Broadcast Guide for Australia versus South Africa Champions Trophy Match in Rawalpindi