Champions Trophy, AUS vs SA Playing 11: What will be both teams' XI today?

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy AUS vs SA: Pitch report, key stats of Rawalpindi Stadium The two-time champions Australia and inaugural champions South Africa are ready to face each other in a high-stakes Group B match at ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, February 25. Both teams started their tournament with emphatic wins. Australia beat England by five wickets, chasing down the highest ever total of 351 in ICC Champions Trophy history, while South Africa made easy work of debutant Afghanistan and secured a 107-run victory in a one-sided game.

However, they will now have a tough job in front of them as they need to beat an in-form team in order to stay undefeated in the tournament and cement their place in the semifinal race. But, ahead of the big clash between the two sides, let’s take a look at what could be their expected playing 11 for match number seven of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Australia’s Playing 11 prediction vs South Africa for Champions Trophy 2025

Retaining the core

Australia’s historic win against England silenced many critics regarding their performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy—especially after five of their main players were unavailable ahead of the event due to various reasons. However, the most successful team in ICC events’ history stepped up in style and beat their biggest rival of all time, England, in what eventually turned out to be a one-sided finish, thanks to innings from Josh Inglis and Alex Carey. Steve Smith is expected to field a nearly identical side in their game against South Africa on Tuesday.

One change expected

Also Read

Despite the win, Australia might experiment with one change in their playing 11 vs South Africa by replacing Nathan Ellis with Sean Abbott. In the match against England, Ellis bowled ten overs and went wicketless while conceding 51 runs—a performance that might prompt Australia’s team management to call for this one change.

Australia’s predicted playing 11:

Australia Playing 11 (Probable): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

South Africa’s Playing 11 prediction vs Australia for Champions Trophy 2025

Question around Klassen

Unlike Australia, which relied on a record chase and strong batting performance, South Africa were top-notch in all three departments during their 107-run win against Afghanistan. They scored 315 runs with the bat first before bundling out Afghanistan for just 208 with the ball. So, it is highly unlikely that the Proteas will call for any change—unless their star player Heinrich Klassen, who missed the first match as a precautionary measure due to an elbow injury, is deemed fit for the game against Australia. Should he be ruled out, South Africa might replace him with Tony de Zorzi in the playing 11.

South Africa’s predicted playing 11:

South Africa Playing 11 (Probable): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi / Heinrich Klassen, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi