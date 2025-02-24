Champions Trophy 2025: AUS vs SA playing 11, live match time, streaming

Australia and South Africa are set to face off for the first time in ICC Champions Trophy history on February 25, 2025, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both teams are in strong form, coming off dominant wins in their opening matches. Australia’s batting firepower, led by Josh Inglis, will be tested against South Africa’s formidable pace attack. With both sides eyeing a semifinal spot, this high-stakes clash promises an intense battle.

Australia vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 Playing 11 Prediction

Australia Playing 11 (Probable): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

South Africa Playing 11 (Probable): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi / Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

South Africa vs Australia Head-to-Head in ODIs

Matches Played: 110

Australia Wins: 51

South Africa Wins: 55

No Results: 1

Tied: 3

Squads of Both Teams

Australia Squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa Squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch

When will the Australia vs South Africa match in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

AUS vs SA match in Champions Trophy will take place on February 25, 2025.

What is the venue of the SA vs AUS Champions Trophy match?

Australia vs South Africa match in Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

At what time will the Australia vs South Africa live toss in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

AUS vs SA live toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

What is the live match timing of the Australia vs South Africa match in Champions Trophy 2025?

In the Champions Trophy, the AUS vs SA match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia vs South Africa match at Champions Trophy 2025?

Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the SA vs AUS match in India with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa match?

JioHotstar will live stream the SA vs AUS match during the Champions Trophy 2025.