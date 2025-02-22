Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PCB embarrassed after Indian national anthem played during AUS vs ENG match

PCB embarrassed after Indian national anthem played during AUS vs ENG match

The incident was particularly unusual, as India is not scheduled to play any matches in Lahore

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suffered an embarrassing moment on Saturday when India’s national anthem was accidentally played during the pre-match ceremony for the Group B match between Ashes rivals Australia and England at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Players and spectators were left surprised until officials quickly intervened to rectify the mistake. Order was restored when Australia's official anthem, Advance Australia Fair, was eventually played.
 
The incident was particularly unusual, as India is not scheduled to play any matches in Lahore. Due to India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, a hybrid model was adopted, with all of India’s fixtures being hosted in Dubai instead.
 
 
Check the video of the incident here:
 

PCB complaint to ICC 
The incident became even more bizarre as it took place only a day after the PCB lodged a complaint with the ICC against the official broadcasters of the tournament in India. The PCB has asked the ICC for an explanation after Pakistan’s name was omitted from the Champions Trophy 2025 branding during the India vs Bangladesh match broadcast in Dubai. Unlike previous matches, where Pakistan was mentioned as the official host, the logo displayed only the event name without acknowledging the host nation. This inconsistency was noticed after Pakistan’s opener against New Zealand and the Afghanistan-South Africa match had included the hosting details.
  India vs Pakistan on Sunday  India and Pakistan face off in a highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy clash in Dubai on Sunday. India, led by Rohit Sharma, aim to secure a semifinal spot after a confident six-wicket win over Bangladesh, while Pakistan, led by Mohammad Rizwan, are under pressure to avoid early elimination following their 60-run loss to New Zealand.
 

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

